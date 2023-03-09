Raquel Leviss addresses relationship with Tom Sandoval, says her feelings have ‘always been sincere’

Another statement from Raquel Leviss has just come in, and it’s all about Tom Sandoval.

Raquel has been at the height of the Bravo drama this week, as former Vanderpump Rules cast mates and fans worldwide learned of her months-long affair with Tom.

As if it wasn’t enough that Tom and fellow costar Ariana Madix had been in a committed relationship for ten years, they were also close friends with Raquel and even recently helped her get over her difficult breakup with James Kennedy.

A lot of information has been coming out about Raquel since Ariana first discovered an inappropriate video of her on Tom’s phone on Wednesday, with Raquel even filing a restraining order against Scheana Shay after she hit her.

Raquel, 28, first addressed the situation earlier this week, posting an apology to Instagram and focusing on the mental health aspect of her choices — mainly pinning her “addiction to love” as the culprit.

However, a new statement has switched her focus to center around her feelings for Tom, claiming she still cares for him.

Raquel Leviss says ‘I need to heal’ after her affair with Tom Sandoval

“Besides the indefensible circumstances surrounding our relationship, my feelings for Tom have always been sincere and born out of a loving friendship,” the Vanderpump Rules star admitted in a post on Wednesday.

Raquel continued to say that she understands how many people she hurt and that she needs to make better choices in the future.

Formerly saying she prioritizes intimate relationships over friendships, the former model clarified that she plans to take time to “be ok with being alone.”

In terms of her and Tom’s future together, Raquel isn’t quite sure where it lies at the moment.

“I care for Tom and I don’t want to label anything or predict what lies ahead,” she wrote. “Right now I need to heal.”

While comments have been turned off for the post, one person was sure to give the statement a Like — Mr. Tom Sandoval.

Tom has also put out two statements, the first to mainly address everyone involved in his businesses, and the second to (finally) apologize to Ariana.

Tom is a part owner of Lisa Vanderpump’s restaurant TomTom and currently owns the bar/lounge Schwartz & Sandy’s — which has gotten quite a beating amidst the cheating scandal — with his best friend, Tom Schwartz.

Raquel and Tom ‘see a future together’ amid cheating scandal

Monsters and Critics previously reported that Raquel and Tom admitted to being in love, with an insider revealing the affair wasn’t “a regrettable fling or one-night stand” and that they have “confided to pals that it’s love and they have fallen hard for each other.”

The source also explained that the two see a future together despite what a trainwreck the entire situation has been.

“It’s no excuse for what they did and the people they hurt, but they see a long-term future together,” they continued. “Only time will tell if their bond can survive the backlash.”

While both Tom and Raquel have severely damaged their relationship with their Vanderpump Rules cast mates, it seems like they may plan to ride off into the distance with each other after all — once they are done healing, of course.

Vanderpump Rules airs Wednesdays at 9/8c on Bravo.