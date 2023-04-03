Andy Cohen confirms sit-downs with Ariana Madix, Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss at Vanderpump Rules reunion

Andy Cohen has spilled some details about the highly anticipated Vanderpump Rules Season 10 reunion show, including some one-on-one interviews.

Nearly two weeks after Andy spent over five hours with the cast to dish on Season 10, especially Scandoval, Andy teased what fans can expect.

The Watch What Happens Live host warned Vanderpump Rules fans that the rest of Season 10 is jaw-dropping in light of Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss’ affair rocking the cast.

While phones were not permitted, Lala Kent and Scheana Shay did reveal that Raquel did not shed a tear over her actions or the heartbreak she caused Ariana Madix.

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, the Vanderpump Season 10 reunion looks were dropped today, and that’s not all.

Andy has some news that will have fans even more excited about the reunion show.

Vanderpump Reunion host Andy Cohen talks one on one sit down interviews

This morning Andy used his radio show, Radio Andy, to spill some Vanderpmp Rules reunion tea. Andy confirmed that he did sit-downs with Ariana, Tom, and Raquel before the rest of the group came together.

“I did separate one-on-ones with Tom, Ariana, and Raquel so that I could get all of their stories just in conversation with me,” Andy expressed. “I also had things. I had my own concerns. I had my own things that I wanted to confront them about. Things I had noticed, so I got to do that.”

The host also shared that he did ask some of the questions again when the entire group was together. Andy promised that the reunion did not disappoint for the cast and won’t for the fans either.

“If you are looking to hear their story, you will. If you are looking for them to be confronted to their faces about what they’ve done — in what I would say an aggressive manner, confrontational manner — you will get it,” he stated.

As of this writing, the number of parts the reunion will be has yet to be revealed. It’s a safe bet that it will be at least a three-part event, as there’s a lot of ground to cover.

However, regardless of what airs on Bravo, Andy revealed that bonus footage will likely be dropped on Peacock. The host warned fans that if they don’t have Peacock, they will want to get it before the Vanderpump Rules season 10 reunion show.

Andy Cohen revealed there are six episodes left in Season 10 of Vanderpump Rules, so that would put the reunion kicking off in mid-May.

Vanderpump Rules ais Wednesdays at 9/8c on Bravo.