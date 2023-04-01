Vanderpump Rules sneak peek: Tom and Katie’s divorce dinner blow up and angry James backlash

Vanderpump Rules Season 10 sneak peek for Episode 9 teases Katie and Tom’s dinner going awry while James deals with the fallout of his angry actions.

Things pick up right where Episode 8 left with the group in Mexico for Scheana Shay and Brock Davies’ wedding.

The first night featured a welcome dinner interrupted by James Kennedy loudly arguing with Ariana Madix over a fight he got into with one of Brock’s drunk friends.

James’ girlfriend Ally Lewber stormed out as things escalated, leaving James angry and the show to be continued.

Meanwhile, Tom Schwartz opted out of the welcome dinner to have a divorce and house-selling dinner with his ex Katie Maloney.

Sign up for our newsletter!

The latest sneak peek from Bravo hints their time together is far from happy, and the welcome dinner is a bust, thanks to James.

James Kennedy under fire

After Ally leaves, James gets a lecture from Tom Sandoval, of all people, talking about what real power means, which is walking away. James, of course, goes off in a confessional, telling Tom to “f**k off.”

Lala Kent also lets James have it for his behavior, but she’s trying to be a friend. She knows James has a lot to lose and doesn’t want to see that happen.

A flip of the scene has Ally walking back to her and James’ room, while she also confirms in a confessional that leaving is how she responds in conflict. Ally’s not impressed with her boyfriend’s behavior at all.

The drama doesn’t stop with Scheana’s welcome party because Tom and Katie also have their own dust-up.

Katie and Tom fight

From the get-go, the dinner between Tom and Katie is awkward at best. Some flashbacks are thrown into the mix to give Vanderpump Rules viewers a little trip down memory lane regarding Katie and Tom’s relationship.

Katie attempts to make a heartfelt cheers that Tom ruins with his suit issues. Things get worse when Tom expresses guilt over missing Scheana and Brock’s welcome party, and the topic of Tom defending Katie comes up.

It seems Tom feels he defends Katie more after the divorce than when they were married. Katie disagrees, using what went down at Tom and Ariana’s pool party as an example.

Tom gets upset, declaring he was a great husband. The comment leaves Katie baffled as Tom explains she abused his defending her early in their marriage.

They argue, with Tom saying they shouldn’t talk so much anymore, which adds more fuel to the fire. It’s quite clear this dinner won’t end well, but Vanderpump Rules fans will just have to tune in to see what happens next.

Vanderpump Rules airs Wednesdays at 9/8c on Bravo.