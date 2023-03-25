Vanderpump Rules reunion almost featured a brawl — Here’s what we know

The Vanderpump Rules reunion has been the most talked about Bravo reunion in quite some time.

Everyone gathered to film in Los Angeles on March 23, and it was as intense as fans had hoped.

The reunion shows are put on to hash out some of what happened over the season. That happened, but the main focus was on the affair between Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss and the fallout caused among the whole cast.

There was speculation about how Bravo would film with Scheana Shay and Raquel since the latter had a restraining order against her former friend following an alleged altercation.

The network had two separate seating charts; each woman filmed with the group without the other one present.

Filming lasted five hours, and it was emotional for those in attendance as both Lala Kent and Andy Cohen discussed it afterward.

Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss were torn apart

As presumed, Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss took plenty of heat from the cast members. They had to face Ariana Madix — the woman they both betrayed in very personal ways.

According to TMZ, they were “annihilated by everyone” there. Interestingly, not even Tom Schwartz wanted to speak up in their defense.

Things were tense from the moment filming began, and it didn’t let up for the total five hours they were seated and discussing everything that went on.

Unsurprisingly, Tom and Raquel revealed they are still together.

Which cast members were part of the near-brawl?

Bravo was ready for anything that may happen, including a possible physical altercation. And that’s exactly what almost happened when filming took place.

Sources told the publication it was not Tom Sandoval, Ariana Madix, or Raquel Leviss involved in the confrontation. It was someone no one would expect, which likely counts out Lala Kent, as she has sometimes been an aggressor.

Speculation is it may have been Katie Maloney and Scheana Shay, but no one knows for certain. Although Vanderpump Rules fans know about his hot temper, James Kennedy is also an option.

At one point, things were so intense that everyone took a break to cool down. When it was call time, the break didn’t change anything.

Emotions were running high, and after being quiet about everything while waiting for the reunion, they were finally happy to let it all out.

It will likely be four to six weeks before the reunion will air, as the season is still airing and is less than 10 episodes in.

Vanderpump Rules airs Wednesdays at 9/8c on Bravo.