Lala Kent and Andy Cohen weigh in on ‘exhausting’ Vanderpump Rules reunion after filming

Bravo host Andy Cohen and cast member Lala Kent may need some time to fully recover after filming the Vanderpump Rules Season 10 reunion.

The reunion was shot on Thursday, March 23, and featured the entire cast sitting down together for the first time since the revelation of “Scandoval.”

Although reunions are typically meant for cast members to delve into what happened during the season, this reunion also focused on Tom Sandoval’s months-long affair with his co-star Raquel Leviss.

Tom’s girlfriend of 10 years, Ariana Madix, found out about the affair on March 1, and Bravo cameras wasted no time capturing the fallout in real-time.

The new footage is expected to be tacked on to the end of Season 10.

While viewers won’t see the highly-anticipated reunion for a bit, Andy and Lala let their followers know that the day was just as emotional as they would have imagined.

Andy Cohen weighs in on emotional Vanderpump Rules reunion

Andy took to his Instagram Story after leading the reunion, and although he couldn’t say much about what happened, he gave fans an insight into how it went overall.

“Well, that was really confrontational,” Andy said. “It was really emotional. Nothing was left unsaid.”

Andy also showed off a brand new piece of merchandise he received from Ariana Madix and Katie Maloney’s soon-to-open sandwich shop, Something About Her.

Lala Kent is ‘drained’ after filming the Season 10 reunion

Lala Kent, a main cast member on the show over the past few years, also chimed in to let her followers know how she was feeling at the end of the night.

“That was the most exhausting reunion I’ve ever done in my life,” Lala explained. “I’m drained, I feel like I wanna crawl into a hole and sob and scream.”

Lala said that she thinks fans will enjoy the reunion. However, noting that as “the silver lining to it all.”

She said that to “regroup” after the emotionally exhausting day, she was looking forward to crawling into bed, watching Seinfeld, and potentially delving into some “sage and prayer” to cleanse her space of any negative energy that may have lingered.

It can be assumed that Lala had a lot to say during the reunion, as viewers are currently watching her hash it out with Raquel after referring to Lala as a “mistress” in the current season.

The two have never quite seen eye to eye, especially after Raquel found out that Lala had slept with her ex-boyfriend, James Kennedy when they first got together.

Lala has also been very vocal about the cheating scandal since finding out earlier this month, showing clear support for Ariana and bashing Raquel for her actions.

Bravo released two seating charts for the Vanderpump Rules reunion

Ahead of filming, the reality network released the two seating charts for the reunion — one with Scheana Shay and one with Raquel Leviss.

After Raquel claimed that Scheana punched her after finding out about the affair, she was granted a temporary restraining order that axed all communication between the two and forced them to stay 100 yards away.

Scheana’s lawyer has denied Raquel’s claims, calling them a complete “fabrication.”

However, since neither of them would miss the reunion, two separate seating positions were put into place. One chart shows Tom Sandoval next to Tom Schwartz and Scheana at the end, while the other shows Raquel between the two Toms.

Raquel and Scheana have their official court hearing on March 29, so until then, the order is set in place.

Vanderpump Rules airs Wednesdays at 9/8c on Bravo.