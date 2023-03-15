Lala Kent calls out Raquel Lewiss for even more ‘red flags’

Lala Kent has called her Vanderpump Rules costar Raquel Leviss for even more “red flags” as the Scandoval drama rages on.

It’s been nearly two weeks since news broke that Raquel was exposed as having a months-long affair with Tom Sandoval.

As Vanderpump Rules fans know, Tom has been in a relationship with Ariana Madix for nearly a decade.

The cheating scandal put an end to that romance and has had Vanderpump Rules rallying around Ariana and taking aim at Raquel.

Lala has been one of Ariana’s supporters, despite their rocky past.

Sign up for our newsletter!

The Give Them Lala author isn’t holding back her true feelings about Raquel, someone Lala has never particularly liked.

Lala Kent reveals Raquel Lewiss’ ‘red flags’

Taking to her Instagram Stories, Lala shared a photo of herself looking fabulous on the red carpet at an awards show. Lala also had a pic of Raquel at an awards show and called her out for being a copycat.

“That one time I wore this to an award show and at the next award show R*quell showed up in my saaaaame look. The red flags have been everywhere this whole time,” she wrote and added, “SAY, AMBULAR, WAS THAT YOU GOING THROUGH MY LAUNDRY?”

Lala Kent shades Raquel Lewiss. Pic credit: @lalakent/Instagram

No one tells it like it is like Lala, and her IG Story speaks volumes.

The other day Lala threw shade at Raquel by sharing a photo of the Vanderpump ladies without Raquel and commenting on the longevity of their friendships.

Vanderpumps Rules star calls out Tom Sandoval and Raquel Lewiss

Lala has been speaking out about the Scandoval since it broke. This week TMZ caught up with the blonde beauty who had some thoughts on her cheating costars.

“Sandoval is a narcisist. He doesn’t have that type of emotional capacity to love anything,” she said about Tom.

There’s never been any love lost between Tom and Lala, though. They have butted heads so much over the years, so her opinion is not a surprise.

When it comes to Raquel, Lala thinks she’s a bottom feeder, plain and simple.

Lala even weighed in on Tom Schwartz, who’s off filming Winter House, possibly knowing about the cheating. She alluded to him being weak and feels he should have told cheating Tom, “You tell Ariana or I will.'”

The Vanderpump Rules Season 10 reunion show is expected to film next week in Los Angeles. While Lala Kent has no idea what will happen, she’s ready to put the cheaters on the spot.

Stay tuned! This likely won’t be the last Vanderpump Rules have heard from Lala regarding Raquel Lewiss and Tom Sandoval.

Vanderpump Rules airs Wednesdays at 9/8c on Bravo. Seasons 1-10 are streaming on Peacock.