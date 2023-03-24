Lala Kent glammed up for Pump Rules reunion: Check out the eye-raising seating chart

Lala Kent is more than ready to kick off the Vanderpump Rules reunion, which is taping right now, and she posted an update before heading inside to film.

The video showed Lala with her makeup and hair done while wearing a blue bathrobe. She sported dramatic cat eyes, long lashes, and extra blond tresses with clips in her hair, to keep things in place until it was time for filming.

“Alright you guys we just arrived at the space, pulling up, again they’re taking our phones so this is the last you’ll see of me,” said Lala in the clip.

The reunion is being filmed in Los Angeles and Lala was ready and waiting to say her piece as she’s been speaking out on social media ever since Scandovol hit the blogs.

Lala is gearing up to go head-to-head with both Raquel Leviss and Tom Sandoval who she’s been bashing online for several days now in defense of her friend Ariana Madix.

Sign up for our newsletter!

The outspoken Bravo star made it clear that she was pumped and ready to go, adding “Put me in coach,” before the video ended.

Meanwhile, the lady of the hour, Ariana, showed up for filming making a clear statement with her attire, rocking an iconic “boys lie” sweatsuit, and she has a lot of support going into the reunion.

Guess where Raquel and Tom Sandoval are sitting at the Vanderpump Rules reunion?

Meanwhile, Bravo has revealed the seating charts for the reunion and the lineup is interesting, to say the least.

It’s no surprise that Ariana Madix is taking the top spot to the right of Andy Cohen given that she’s in the middle of the biggest scandal to ever hit the show. Beside her is Katie Maloney, then James Kennedy, and at the end is Lala Kent.

However, the other side of the couch is where it gets interesting. Lisa Vanderpump is sitting to the left of Andy but beside her is Tom Sandoval and beside him is Raquel Leviss, with Tom Schwartz at the end.

That should certainly make for an interesting show as viewers will be keeping their eyes peeled for any PDA between Tom and Raquel.

Raquel Leviss and Scheana Shay are staying far from each other

There was another seating chart as well, and the second did not include Raquel, as Scheana Shay joined the group. The two women had an alleged altercation after Scheana found out that Raquel was having an affair with Tom.

Reports are that Scheana punched Raquel and gave her a black eye, but Scheana has denied those claims. Either way, Raquel took out a restraining order against her castmate, which means they cannot be near each other.

At first, it was rumored that Raquel would film the reunion remotely, but both she and Scheana have found a way to film in person despite the restraining order.

That would explain the two seating charts, which were posted on the Bravo Instagram page along with the caption, “Dropping the #PumpRules Reunion seating charts here… and yes, both are happening.”

Vanderpump Rules airs Wednesdays at 9/8c on Bravo.