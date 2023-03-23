Vanderpump Rules reunion: Scheana Shay and Raquel Leviss to film in person despite restraining order

The Vanderpump Rules reunion show has been the talk of Bravo as “Scandoval” has taken over Season 10.

While the cheating drama and aftermath of Raquel Leviss and Tom Sandoval’s affair have yet to play out on-screen, plenty of drama has been going down since the scandal broke three weeks ago.

Today marks filming day for the Vanderpump Rules Season 10 reunion show, with a lot of logistics finally being figured out to ensure the safety of the cast.

That includes complying with a restraining order that Raquel took out against Scheana after the latter allegedly punched her after learning she was a cheater.

As Monsters and Critics previously shared, the incident reportedly went down after the two women appeared on Watch What Happens Live as news broke that Ariana Madix discovered Tom and Raquel’s betrayal.

So how will both Scheana and Raquel attend the reunion without violating the restraining order?

Raquel Leviss and Scheana Shay to film Vanderpump Rules reunion separately

Entertainment Tonight has revealed that sources close to production have shared that Scheana and Raquel will never be in the same room together. This will ensure that Scheana remains 100 yards away from Raquel to comply with the order of protection.

It will be tricky, but production has devised a solution for keeping Scheana and Raquel separated at all times.

“Each will film with the cast at separate times, and while either isn’t filming, they will be off-set in a different location. There was discussion that they could possibly video call in while not on set, but due to the restraining order that Raquel filed against Scheana, they can’t address one another,” an insider revealed to ET.

Last week Scheana shared her intention of being at the reunion in person despite the legal issues. Raquel confirmed yesterday that she, too, would be in attendance to face her castmates head-on over her actions.

Bravo has released two seating charts that confirm Raquel and Scheana are filming separately.

Other Vanderpump Rules reunion news

There’s no question that the focus of the Vanderpump Rules reunion will be Tom and Raquel’s affair, including who knew what and when. Tom Schwartz’s knowledge has often been questioned and will be addressed.

However, other hot topics need to be discussed at the reunion show, like the tension between Kate Maloney and Scheana over Schwartz.

James Kennedy and his relationship with Ally Lewber is another subject, as is LaLa Kent and where she stands with ex-Randall Emmett concerning their daughter Ocean. Plus, Lisa Vanderpump will need to weigh in on all the drama that has unfolded on and off-screen for the current season.

That said, “Scandoval” will no doubt take up at least two parts of the reunion show. Although host Andy Cohen has not confirmed how many parents the reunion will be, it’s a safe bet at least three, if not four, should be expected.

The Vanderpump Rules reunion is filming now. Hopefully, new details will emerge over the next few days.

Vanderpump Rules airs Wednesdays at 9/8c on Bravo. Seasons 1-10 are streaming on Peacock.