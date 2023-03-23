Ariana Madix shows up to Vanderpump Rules reunion in iconic ‘Boys Lie’ sweatsuit

Ariana Madix was ready to send her ex Tom Sandoval a little message before filming the Vanderpump Rules reunion.

On Thursday morning, the Season 10 cast showed up to the reunion set in Los Angeles for the highly-anticipated showdown, set to air later this spring on Bravo.

This reunion will be one for the books, as it is the first time the cast will sit down as a whole and thoroughly discuss the details of “Scandoval.”

Ariana will be face to face with Tom and their co-star Raquel Leviss, who Ariana found out Tom had been having an affair with for months at the beginning of March.

Before getting into their full reunion looks, the cast members typically show up to the early call time in casual outfits, and Ariana chose to make a bold and fitting statement with hers.

The reality star sported a matching yellow sweatsuit with a hoodie that featured the false phone number “1-800-BOYS-LIE” written on the front in rhinestones.

Ariana Madix makes a statement to her ex in her pre-Vanderpump Rules reunion outfit

Ariana’s matching sweatpants also had a strong message, with “We’re sorry the number you are trying to reach has moved on” written down one pant leg.

The sweatshirt currently retails for $140, and the sweatpants sell for $125 on the Boys Lie website.

There’s no doubting the fact that Ariana went into the reunion with the right attitude, as she has clearly been able to somewhat process the cheating scandal that has rocked the entirety of the Vanderpump Rules world and beyond.

Ariana Madix shows up to the Season 10 Vanderpump Rules reunion in a yellow sweatsuit. Pic credit: Clint Brewer Photography/BACKGRID

While it hasn’t been spilled just yet what Ariana is wearing for the actual taping, Bravo host Andy Cohen shared an Instagram Story during some reunion downtime, asking her if she was in her “revenge dress.”

“Um, I feel like it certainly looks that way, huh? I think his eyes are gonna bleed,” Ariana said of her ex, Tom.

Andy even joked that the dress was so hot that he felt a little “activated” himself.

This reunion is sure to be “activated” in more ways than one, with so much drama to discuss both during the season and now with the recent Scandoval discovery.

Ariana Madix switches from reality TV to acting

Now that a few weeks have passed since Ariana found out about Tom’s months-long affair with Raquel, she seems to be starting to get her mojo back.

She shared her own statement on Instagram to address the situation, made her first public appearance, and has now even signed on to star in a new Lifetime movie.

Viewers have been used to seeing Ariana unscripted on Vanderpump Rules over the past decade, so her movie role will be a big switch for the reality star.

The Meagan Good movie, titled Buying Back My Daughter, is about a mother who finds her teenage daughter after she is sex trafficked.

Ariana will be playing the role of Karen, a police officer who is helping to investigate the case and has her own connection to the story.

While Tom Sandoval may be trying to dig himself out of a hole, Ariana is continuing to build on her already-stacked resume.

Not only has she been recognized for her time on television, but she also has a best-selling cocktail book and is the co-owner of Something About Her, a sandwich shop that she is currently opening alongside cast member Katie Maloney.

It seems like it’s only up from here for newly-single Ariana.

Vanderpump Rules airs Wednesdays at 9/8c on Bravo. Seasons 1-10 are streaming on Peacock.