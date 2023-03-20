Ariana Madix made first public appearance since Tom Sandoval’s affair

Ariana Madix isn’t letting “Scandoval” keep her from getting back out there.

The Vanderpump Rules star made her first public appearance on Saturday night, roughly two and a half weeks after discovering that her boyfriend, Tom Sandoval, had been having a months-long affair with their friend and costar, Raquel Leviss.

Ariana, 37, took the stage during a live comedy show at the Upright Citizens Brigade Theater in Los Angeles, conveniently located in close proximity to Tom’s new restaurant, Schwartz & Sandy’s.

As Ariana was introduced, an attendee said she received “thunderous cheers and applause from the crowd.”

Fans have undoubtfully been on Ariana’s side amidst the cheating scandal, which they showed during her first appearance since the whole thing went down.

“From the smile on her face and the little dance she did while walking out on stage, she appeared a little surprised but super appreciative of all the fan support,” the onlooker said. “And judging from the audience’s excitement for Ariana, it was evident that the majority of people showed up to see her.”

Inside Ariana Madix’s first appearance post-Tom Sandoval’s affair

There was no mention of the situation with Tom, which the eyewitness said Ariana seemed thankful for as she “looked carefree” and “seemed to have a fun night.”

The comedy show was titled “Make That Sandwich,” which was convenient for Ariana, who is currently opening an L.A.-based sandwich shop with cast member Katie Maloney.

#PumpRules Ariana Madix Shows Off ‘Stunning’ New Look at Comedy Show: PHOTOS

Ariana Madix Showed Off Her New Look at a Sandwich-Themed Comedy Show in Los Angeleshttps://t.co/GGfK3vaLos pic.twitter.com/O6HwXMmPNK — Brightly (@BrightlyAgain) March 19, 2023

Ariana took part in the show, which was also labeled as “The only sandwich making gameshow on the planet.”

For her first public appearance, the Vanderpump Rules star rocked a sparkly tan turtleneck, along with a striped miniskirt and a tweed blazer overtop.

While Ariana has remained mostly quiet since ending her 10-year relationship with Tom only a few weeks ago, it seems like she is well on her way to getting her mojo back.

Ariana addresses fans amid Vanderpump Rules scandal

After two weeks of silence from the reality star, Ariana took to Instagram to check in with her followers and thank them for all the support she has received.

“i want to express my most sincere gratitude for the outpouring of love and support i have received from friends, family, and people i’ve never even met in the last two weeks,” Ariana wrote in her post.

“when i have felt like i couldn’t even stand, you all have given me the strength to continue and seen me through my darkest hours.”

While Ariana said that she is beyond “devastated” and “broken” by the affair, she understands that so many others are also “reeling from this betrayal” and grieving the loss in their own ways.

Ariana closed out her statement by acknowledging how lucky she currently feels for the amount of support she has received.

“what doesn’t kill me better run,” she also added at the end — packing a well-deserved punch.

Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss also issued apologies on Instagram about their affair, with Tom first addressing his restaurant businesses before giving a proper apology to Ariana for his actions.

Raquel chose to address the status of her mental health and focus on her “addiction to love,” being the driving force for the secretive affair, also admitting to having “sincere” feelings for Tom.

While it’s still unclear where Tom and Raquel’s relationship currently stands, fans will get to see everything unfold at the end of Season 10 later this spring thanks to Bravo cameras being picked back up to capture Scandoval in real time.

Vanderpump Rules airs Wednesdays at 9/8c on Bravo.