Tom Sandoval publicly apologizes to Ariana Madix after affair with Raquel Leviss

Tom Sandoval has issued an apology to his girlfriend of nine years after cheating on her… finally.

On Friday, news of Tom’s cheating scandal broke just two days after Ariana Madix discovered a sexually explicit video of their friend and Vanderpump Rules costar, Raquel Leviss, on her boyfriend’s phone.

Tom issued a statement on Instagram not long after fans had caught wind of the situation, mainly to tell his followers to solely point their “disappointment” and “anger” toward him.

However, after not addressing Ariana and all the hurt he caused her, he has finally decided to publicly apologize to his longtime girlfriend, who Vanderpump Rules viewers saw him build a life with throughout the decade-long show.

“I want to apologize to Ariana,” Tom wrote. “I made mistakes, I was selfish, and made reckless decisions that hurt somebody I love. No one deserves to feel that pain so traumatically and publicly.”

Tom said that he feels “horrible” about how devastating the situation must be for Ariana, admitting that his biggest regret is “dishonoring” her.

“My love for Ariana was stronger than any camera could ever have captured,” the business owner continued. “Some of our best times together were never filmed. The same goes for some of our biggest struggles.”

He wished that “things happened in a different order” so the situation didn’t “severely tarnish” his relationship with her. He also wished that their relationship ended with the same respect it started with.

“I owed Ariana better,” he admitted.

Tom finished his apology by admitting he was “sad” their relationship ended the way it did and declared he would continue to reflect and work on himself.

Unsurprisingly, the Vanderpump Rules OG turned off comments for the apology post.

Ariana Madix is ‘devastated’ by Tom’s affair with Vanderpump Rules costar Raquel Leviss

As longtime stars of the hit Bravo spin-off, viewers watched Tom and Ariana go through many milestones — including buying their house together — throughout their time on the show.

Currently, VPR is airing its 10th season, where fans are watching Ariana support Tom with his new band and the opening of the restaurant he co-owns with Tom Schwartz, Schwartz & Sandy’s.

Raquel’s storyline this season deals with the fact that she has a crush on newly-divorced Tom Schwartz, which may have been a decoy all along in light of current events.

After finding out about her boyfriend’s affair with Raquel last Wednesday, Ariana admitted that she was shocked and devastated that Tom had been cheating on her over the past six months.

“This is someone she thought she knew; someone she planned to spend the rest of her life with. You can’t even put into words that betrayal,” an insider revealed. “She was completely blindsided by this; devastated doesn’t even scratch the surface of how she feels.”

While Vanderpump Rules fans may feel they need a break from the drama already, things will keep heating up as Bravo has confirmed they are filming new “Scandoval” scenes to cover the fallout and tack new footage onto Season 10.

Vanderpump Rules airs Wednesdays at 9/8c on Bravo.