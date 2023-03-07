Schwartz & Sandy’s gets slammed by customers, addresses owner Tom Sandoval’s cheating scandal

Schwartz & Sandy’s has entered the chat, and they’re officially not taking responsibility for their owner’s actions.

Vanderpump Rules Season 10 viewers are currently watching co-owners and BFFs Tom Sandoval and Tom Schwartz open the Los Angeles bar and lounge, which has been a long and difficult process.

Both Toms are also part owners of Lisa Vanderpump’s restaurant TomTom, which loyal Pump Rules fans also watched the cast build on the hit Bravo spin-off.

Amid Tom Sandoval’s recent cheating scandal, which hit the airwaves on Friday, the restaurant has surely been taking a hit as fans have been bashing his secret affair with fellow castmate Raquel Leviss.

The “Scandoval” has gotten the business owner into quite the situation, especially since fans and cast mates have unanimously sided with his girlfriend of nine years and longtime supporter of Schwartz & Sandy’s, Ariana Madix.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Most recently, some people have taken to the bar’s Yelp page to show their frustration toward Sandoval by way of gruesome reviews — something the application has been forced to put a halt to.

Schwartz & Sandy’s gets negative reviews after Tom Sandoval’s affair with Raquel Leviss

Amidst the news that has taken the world of Vanderpump Rules by storm, some fans have taken to Sandoval’s business to show their frustration with his choices.

One angry patron photoshopped a photo of Raquel’s face onto a cockroach, claiming to have seen the “same roach that others have mentioned in their comments” at the restaurant.

The reviewer continued to crack a few jokes, saying the restaurant was playing music from Tom Sandoval’s new band and comparing it to Freddy Krueger scratching a chalkboard.

They then told readers to go to Ariana and Katie Maloney’s sandwich shop instead, Something About Her, which they said has an ambiance that is “much nicer.”

“There aren’t snakes and roaches being slimy and stank,” the reviewer continued. “Good luck next time Tom. I hear Taco Bell is hiring.”

A negative review on Schwartz & Sandy’s Yelp page. Pic credit: V G./Yelp

While the review was meant to troll Sandoval and his cheating scandal, Yelp has chosen to disable reviews for now.

The application even alerted users that Schwartz & Sandy’s has been receiving “increased public attention” on the platform, and it believes the reviews have not reflected actual consumer experiences.

Yelp is disabling customers from leaving reviews on Schwartz & Sandy’s page until further notice. Pic credit: Yelp

Schwartz & Sandy’s releases public statement on Sandoval’s cheating scandal

After receiving increased outrage, the business decided to publicly address its owner’s scandal and claim the restaurant had no part in it.

“Those of us who are not famous have dedicated our time, hearts and money to make this restaurant a reality,” the Schwartz & Sandy’s Instagram account wrote. “We too are disappointed by the current situation, as Ariana has always been a good friend and a great supporter of the restaurant.”

The page continued to explain that there are many people involved in running the restaurant — not just Tom Sandoval and Tom Schwartz.

“Our staff, from the waitresses and bartenders to the cooks and dishwashers, all have had nothing to do with this unfortunate situation. Please take into consideration, that posting negative comments affects more than just the individual you may be upset with.”

While things may be going south for the business at the moment, it still plans to continue focusing on providing its customers with “good food” and “friendly service” amid the headlining drama.

Vanderpump Rules airs Wednesdays at 9/8c on Bravo.