Katie Maloney sends love to Ariana Madix after embarrassing breakup, says ‘you are going to thrive’

Katie Maloney is showing her support for Ariana Madix as her embarrassing split from Tom Sandoval continues to play out in public.

The Vanderpump Rules star posted throwback photos with her and Ariana during happier times, along with a powerful message for her heartbroken friend.

Katie knows how it feels to be betrayed by Raquel Leviss, as she was recently in a similar predicament when Raquel kissed her estranged husband Tom Schwartz.

Ariana’s situation is much worse, however, since she and Tom Sandoval were still very much together when news broke of his torrid affair with Raquel.

However, while Tom and Raquel are being blasted by critics, everyone is rallying around Ariana, including her castmates.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Just hours ago, Katie had a message for her heartbroken friend, writing “You are going to thrive like you were always meant to!”

Katie Maloney shares throwback photos with Ariana Madix

The photos shared on Katie’s Instagram page showed her and Ariana sporting matching dark sunglasses and hats as they stood underneath a large tree.

They were both casually dressed for the day out, and the Bravo stars gave the peace sign as they posed for the photo.

Another photo in the slide showed the duo once again, but this time they were all glammed up for an event. Katie rocked a floral dress with a Gucci belt while Ariana opted for a black minidress with an asymmetrical hemline.

Those were certainly happier days for the newly single reality TV star whose work turned upside down only days ago.

Meanwhile, we just got some new updates on what has transpired since Ariana and Tom called it quits after his alleged six-month affair with Raquel came to light.

Ariana Madix recently had a sit down with Tom Sandoval

Bravo cameras are back up and filming as the breakup heard around the work continues to unfold. While cast members such as Lala Kent and Raquel’s ex James Kennedy have spoken out on social media, now Bravo is filming the cast’s reaction to the news.

The cast members are filming new confessionals to comment on the cheating scandal in real-time, and James shared a video after he got dressed up today for his confessional.

“Calling me in, it’s interview time,” he announced in the short clip while showing off his pink and black outfit.

Meanwhile, Tom and Ariana came face to face on camera after their recent split, and according to Page Six sources, Ariana felt “gaslit” by Tom during the conversation.

The insider said the 39-year-old gave his girlfriend of nine years, “several excuses as to why he never copped to cheating” on her with Raquel.

Tom claims he kept the affair a secret from Ariana for several months because “he was worried about how it would impact her mental health.”

Meanwhile, Season 10 of Vanderpump Rules, which was filmed months ago, is still playing out, but knowing what we know now viewers will be watching the next few episodes through a much different lens.

Vanderpump Rules airs Wednesdays at 9/8c on Bravo.