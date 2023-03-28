Vanderpump Rules: Tom Sandoval regrets cheating on Ariana Madix, says ‘Hindsight’s 20/20’

Vanderpump Rules disgraced star Tom Sandoval does regret cheating on his longtime girlfriend Ariana Madix with their co-star Raquel Leviss.

The affair news broke at the beginning of March as Season 10 of Vanderpump Rules plays out on Bravo.

Cameras picked back up to catch the fallout of the cheating scandal on the show, with everyone, including Jax Taylor and Kate Chastain having an opinion on the hot topic.

Other than releasing two statements, Tom has remained tight-lipped on the topic, unlike his co-star and good friend Tom Schwartz.

Photogs caught up with Tom outside of Pop Music Studios in the San Fernando Valley Monday yesterday, where he answered a few questions.

After dodging some reunion questions, Tom was asked about his cheating ways.

Tom Sandoval says ‘Hindsight’s 20/20’ after cheating on Ariana Madix with Raquel Leviss

TMZ was on hand to find out if Tom would go back and change things if he could.

“Hindsight’s always 20/20, man,” he spilled, which had the photog questioning if that meant no Tom wouldn’t go back and change things.

Tom replied, “Like I just said, hindsight’s always 20/20,” before explaining what hindsight means to the photog. Looking back, Tom does know he could have done things better.

When the photog asked if Tom regretted what he did to Ariana, he said, “Of course.”

However, Tom clearly seemed to want to keep the subject on hindsight and looking back while not wanting to spill too much tea.

The photog thought Tom was focused on his future, and part of this is true following the Vanderpump Rules Season 10 reunion.

Here’s what we know about the Vanderpump Season 10 reunion

Last week the highly anticipated Season 10 reunion was filmed with a no-phone policy, so none of the juicy details were leaked.

After filming wrapped, both Andy Cohen and Lala Kent took to social media to react to the very long day of filming.

A brawl nearly broke out at the reunion show, and surprisingly it had nothing to do with “Scandoval.”

Speaking of Tom and Raquel, the two are still together and giving their relationship a try amid the scandal they caused.

As for Ariana, she made quite the entrance to the reunion by sporting a “Boys Lie” sweatshirt.

There’s still plenty of Vanderpump Rules to play out before the Season 10 reunion show, including when the cast learns of Raquel Leviss and Tom Sandoval’s affair. That means the reunion likely won’t be until mid to late May.

To watch the full Tom interview via TMZ, click here.

Vanderpump Rules airs Wednesdays at 9/8c on Bravo.