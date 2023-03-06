Below Deck alum Kate Chastain shades Raquel Leviss and Tom Sandoval amid Vanderpump Rules cheating scandal

Below Deck fan-favorite Kate Chastain has shared her two cents on the latest Vanderpump Rules cheating scandal involving Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss.

The story has taken over the Bravo universe since news broke over the weekend that Tom and his long-time girlfriend Ariana Madix split because she found out he’s a cheater.

Ariana allegedly discovered Tom was cheating with Raquel when an inappropriate and sexual video from Raquel popped up on Tom’s phone.

Tom and Raquel weren’t just a one-time thing either, as reports have surfaced that they have been having an affair for months.

Now as the Vanderpump Rules cast members take sides, with several of them sticking by Ariana, Below Deck’s Kate has also weighed in on the hot topic.

In true Kate fashion thought she did it with subtle digs, serious shade, and a lot of snarkiness.

Kate Chastain shades Vanderpump Rules star Tom Sandoval

Taking to Twitter the other day, Kate did a little reflection on meeting Tom a long time ago. It wasn’t at BravoCon or any Bravo-related event but at her hometown in Florida.

Kate used her signature humor and wit to describe the meeting while throwing some shade at Tom.

“Ariana & I are from the same town so I ran into her and Tom at a bar at Thanksgiving. It was only my 1st season of BD so I guess I wasn’t ‘cool enough’ b/c a mutual friend introduced us & Tom Sandoval ignored me. He was too busy fixing his hair in a mirror on the wall #PumpRules,” she wrote.

The tweet got the attention of another member of the Below Deck family. Below Deck Sailing Yacht alum Gabriela Barragan popped up in the comments section.

“That sounds very accurate,” Gabriela replied.

Pic credit: @Kate_Chastain/Twitter

Below Deck alum Kate Chastain pokes fun at Raquel Leviss

Always one to make sure that all parties involved in drama get spoken about equally, Kate also had a couple of things to say about Raquel. Kate used humor to poke fun at Raquel during this drama-filled time.

The pregnant Below Deck alum kicked off her thoughts on Raquel by tweeting, “Well I guess we know who isn’t winning Ms. Congeniality on #PumpRules.”

In another tweet, Kate commented on Raquel and her lack of boundaries.

“In hindsight I’m not really sure Raquel has a complete grasp on ‘boundaries’ yet #PumpRules.”

Pic credit: @Kate_Chastain/Twitter

There’s no question that the Vanderpump Rules cheating scandal has become the It-topic in the Bravo family right now. Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss have come under fire from a lot of Bravolebrities, not just Kate Chastain.

Stay tuned because Kate will no doubt have more to say on this scandal as more details emerge.

Below Deck airs Mondays at 8/7c on Bravo. Vanderpump Rules airs Wednesdays at 9/8c on Bravo.