Vanderpump Rules Season 10 reunion looks: See the dramatic styles

Less than two weeks after the highly anticipated Vanderpump Rules Season 10 reunion was filmed, the cast’s outfits have been revealed.

There were no phones allowed during the reunion filming to ensure nothing was leaked.

Raquel Leviss and Tom Sandoval’s affair has been all the Bravoverse has been talking about for a month and was the focal point of the reunion.

As Monsters and Critics reported, a fight nearly broke out at the reunion, but it didn’t have to do with Ariana Madix, Tom’s girlfriend who he cheated on for months, Raquel or Tom.

The Vanderpump Rules cast tends to go all out for reunion shows, and this year was no exception.

All of the ladies were on fire while the guys brought out their best suits for the event.

What did the Vanderpump Rules ladies wear at the reunion?

Thanks to Bravo, Vanderpump Rules fans got their first look at the reunion ensembles today. Ariana slayed in a red revenge dress that was serving all the looks, with its long sleeves and cutouts over the middle to show off her toned abs.

Lala Kent was also on fire in an animal print one-shoulder, long-sleeved dress with a high slit that fit her in perfectly. Katie Maloney went all glam rocking a black flapper-like sleeveless dress that was short in front and long in back.

Scheana Shay opted for a tight-fitting gold number that hit the floor and had spaghetti straps, while Raquel Leviss chose a mint green dress that was short and also off the shoulder with one long sleeve.

Vanderpump Rules’ matriarch Lisa Vanderpmp wore a long black ensemble with jewels on it and matching earrings. Rounding out the women was James Kennedy’s girlfriend, Ally Lewber, who channeled her inner Barbie with a hot pink mini dress with a low neckline.

The Vanderpum Rules men get suited up for the reunion

Tom Sandoval, James, and Tom Schwartz all went the suit route for the reunion show, with some dressing up more than others.

Sandoval went for an all-black suit and matching shoes with a white button-down shirt underneath, while his pal Schwartz opted for a navy blue suit, gray t-shirt, and white sneakers for his look.

James was dressed to impress in a burgundy suit with black trim and a black t-shirt with matching black loafers.

The Vanderpump Rules Season 10 reunion show had the cast looking fabulous. It will be interesting to see how some of these ladies’ dresses stay in place amid all the drama, chaos, and explosions.

Stay tuned because more details on the reunion should be dropping soon, including a premiere date.

To see all the reunion looks in full, click here.

Vanderpump Rules airs Wednesdays at 9/8c on Bravo. Seasons 1-10 are streaming on Peacock.