Ariana Madix reveals who gets the dog after Tom Sandoval cheating scandal

Vanderpump Rules star Ariana Madix has revealed who gets the dog after Tom Sandoval cheated on her for months with their costar Raquel Leviss.

The scandal has taken over Bravoverse and blew Ariana’s life up when it was exposed last month.

Since then, the Vanderpump Rules Season 10 reunion has been filmed as fans waited for the Season 10 episodes to show the fallout of the scandal.

Ariana has kept a low profile, breaking her silence weeks after the affair was made public.

After nearly a decade together, Tom and Ariana’s life was very entangled, including owning a house and a dog together.

The exes are still living together for now, but when they go their separate ways, there’s a clear winner for who will get custody of their four-legged bestie.

Vanderpump Rules viewers watched as Ariana dealt with losing one of her beloved dogs this season. Ariana left her girls’ trip to celebrate Kate Maloney’s divorce from Tom Schwartz after learning Charlotte wasn’t going to make it.

Although Ariana had Charlotte long before she met Tom, the former couple also bought a dog together a couple of years ago. An insider close to Ariana revealed to Page Six that she will keep the dog.

The source has shared that the dog, Mya, is more of Ariana’s dog than Tom’s because she is more of a dog person than him.

“It’s her dog, and she plans on keeping it,” the insider declared to the outlet.

Mya has her own Instagram account, which indicates that the pooch’s mom is Ariana, with no mention of Tom in the bio. It’s worth noting, though, that the last post shared on Mya’s IG account was in March of 2021.

Vanderpump Rules stars Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix are still living together

As mentioned above, Ariana and Tom own a house together, and according to TMZ, they are still living under the same roof despite the cheating scandal.

The outlet spilled they are not living in separate areas of the house when they are in town. Last week, cameras caught Raquel leaving Tom’s house after a sleepover when Ariana was reportedly out of town.

Before anything can be done with the house, Tom and Ariana will need to sit down and discuss what’s next. Vanderpump Rules viewers will recall Tom took out a loan on the home to pay for his part in buying Schwartz and Sandy’s. It was a big storyline during Season 9 and will certainly factor into what they do with the house.

Ariana Madix will reportedly not follow in her pal Katie’s footsteps and share custody of her dog with her ex Tom Sandoval, and no one would blame her.

Vanderpump Rules airs Wednesdays at 9/8c on Bravo. Seasons 1-10 are streaming on Peacock.