The Challenge spoilers reveal USA Season 2’s fourth and fifth eliminations, including MTV star

Filming for a second season of The Challenge: USA is underway, and with that comes spoilers every so often revealing which cast members are eliminated.

In previous USA Season 2 spoilers, Monsters and Critics reported about who’s in the spinoff cast several weeks ago. It includes both CBS reality TV stars and some MTV stars from The Challenge.

The MTV Challengers in the game likely brought a few feuds and rivalries into the spinoff show, resulting in some of the recent eliminations.

Two more cast members are out of the game, taking away their shot to win the final and bring home some substantial prize money.

It brings the total eliminations to five competitors, and three who have gone home are stars from MTV’s The Challenge.

This report will contain spoilers for the upcoming season of The Challenge: USA.

Latest eliminations revealed for The Challenge: USA 2

The Challenge: USA 2 looked to have an exciting cast, including several returning stars capable of upping the drama and entertainment value of the spinoff.

However, two of those cast members are out of the game, as the latest MTV Challenge star to go is none other than Amanda Garcia. It will certainly disappoint fans to see her go early in the game.

She last appeared in MTV’s Spies, Lies & Allies, nearly reaching the final. However, she was stopped from getting there during a surprise double elimination, where she lost to Tori Deal.

Based on the Vevmo forum thread spoiler, Amanda is the third female to go home from the USA 2 cast. She joins two-time All Stars champion Jonna Mannion and Big Brother star Ameerah Jones.

Amanda Garcia from The Challenge. Pic credit: @GamerVev/Twitter

She is also the next MTV star ousted from the game, following in the footsteps of returning two-time finalist Paulie Calafiore. These cast members have been known to bring drama and excitement when they appear on the show.

Their eliminations may point to an alliance that features Challenge winners Johnny Bananas and Tori, who both have been known to be involved in feuds with Paulie and Amanda.

In addition to Amanda, a CBS rookie competitor is also out of the game. The forum thread revealed that Luis Colon, 35, has been eliminated. Luis originally appeared in CBS’ The Amazing Race Season 34 alongside his wife, Michelle Burgos.

Another pairs format could be used in The Challenge: USA 2

The Challenge: USA Season 1 featured pairs throughout the season. Teams were randomly created in each episode thanks to The Algorithm, which host TJ Lavin introduced after the opening elimination occurred.

In The Challenge: World Championship, each MVP got to choose a Legends partner. This was based on how the MVPs performed in an opening qualifier, almost like a mini-final. The man and woman who finished first overall in the qualifier got the first pick. The competitors who finished second got the second picks, and so forth.

Based on the elimination results, it appears that this is another season where cast members work in pairs. That could indicate Paulie was teamed up with Ameerah, and Amanda was teamed up with Luis.

As far as Jonna goes, the rumor that spoilers have brought about is that she was disqualified from the season. This could be for several reasons, including a family emergency at home, an injury or illness, or choosing to leave.

A fight could be another reason for a DQ, but that seems unlikely with Jonna based on her time on the various Challenge shows. Time will tell as more spoilers arrive, and the episode’s footage eventually shows what went down.

The Challenge: World Championship episodes arrive Wednesdays on Paramount Plus.