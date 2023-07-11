Angela Rummans enjoyed a getaway with her hot new guy

Angela Rummans from Big Brother 20 is enjoying her life in Bali.

The reality TV star decided to move there and purchase a house.

Now, Angela spends time on her business and having fun with the new guy in her life.

Hank Ge is the new man, and the couple posts many cooking videos on social media.

They specialize in vegan recipes and have fun in the kitchen together.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Long-time fans of Angela know that she already has a few vegan cookbooks – Hank may be her perfect match.

Angela and Hank enjoy a getaway together

“We’ve had such an amazing stay in Mallorca,” Angela captioned a new post on Instagram.

Mallorca is an island in Spain, and the video clips she shared make it look like a beautiful destination.

The Instagram post also features the couple taking walks and some tasty-looking food.

Angela and Hank cooking together

The happy couple has shared numerous cooking videos on their Instagram and Tik Tok accounts. They each like sharing vegan recipes and showing what the result looks like.

In the video below, Angela and Hank prepare carrot hot dogs. It might seem like an odd choice, but the hot dogs end up looking very tasty.

In the video below, Hank shows how to make savory kimchi pancakes. He says it is a popular Korean dish and explains how easy it is to make this snack.

More news from Big Brother and The Challenge: USA

A new season of Big Brother begins airing on CBS this summer.

Even though Big Brother 25 got delayed by CBS, the network has extended the length of the new installment.

The network is marking the 25th season of its hit reality competition show, and former houseguests will likely return to host challenges.

A new season of The Challenge: USA also debuts on CBS this summer, giving fans of Big Brother, Survivor, and The Amazing Race something extra to watch.

Outside the shows, alums have been celebrating some exciting moments.

Jessica Graf and Cody Nickson appeared on Big Brother 19 and then won a season of The Amazing Race. Now, Jessica has announced that she is pregnant again.

And Big Brother 24 winner Taylor Hale shared a fun video from the day she was kidnapped to be on the show. The video depicts a phone call producers allowed her to make.

Angela Rummans appeared on Big Brother 20 and The Challenge: USA Season 1. Her seasons are available for streaming on Paramount+.

Big Brother 25 debuts on August 2 on CBS.