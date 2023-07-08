Taylor Hale shares phone call from Big Brother kidnapping day

Big Brother 24 winner Taylor Hale shared a fun video to mark an anniversary.

Nearly a year ago, producers kidnapped Taylor to make her part of the BB24 cast.

They use the term kidnap to refer to how houseguests are removed from the real world and put into a sequester.

While being sequestered, the future houseguests are cut off from the rest of the world.

It also serves as a quarantine period to ensure nobody is sick when they enter the Big Brother house.

As she was getting ushered out to California, Taylor made a phone call to her grandmother.

“POV: You’re being taken away for the summer to film a reality show and told you have one phone call,” Taylor captioned a new Instagram post.

“At least it ended well,” she noted.

The video shows Taylor on the phone with her grandma, who was shocked to learn why she was going to California.

Her grandma also had an NSFW response in the video shared below.

Big Brother alums weigh in on Taylor’s video

“You got a phone call?? My phone was stolen before I even put away my horse. 😆,” Holly Allen wrote in the comment section.

Holly was on the Big Brother 21 cast, where she finished as the runner-up to Jackson Michie.

Holly’s note also led to a shocked response from Taylor.

“While my best friend was in labor and blowing up my phone. I’m still sad. 😅,” Holly returned to write.

Britini D’Angelo from Big Brother 23 also stopped by to leave a comment.

“AWWW OMG I LOVE THIS❤️,” Britini wrote.

“At one point I made a joke about maybe being back in less than three weeks,” Taylor responded to Britini.

BB alums respond to Taylor’s Instagram video. Pic credit: @TheTaylorMack/Instagram

