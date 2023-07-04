Big Brother alums Joseph Abdin and Taylor Hale reunite

Reunited, and it feels so good.

Taylor Hale and Joseph Abdin from Big Brother 24 reunited yesterday for the first time in three months.

As members of the BB24 cast, Taylor and Joseph established a friendship within the Big Brother house.

It also looked like feelings were growing between them until a big twist in the game separated them.

Half of the houseguests were forced to live outside for a week, with Taylor enjoying the comforts inside while Joseph lived in the backyard.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Each group played the game separately, and Joseph got evicted before they reunited.

When the season came to a close, Taylor and Joseph started dating.

After a few months of dating, the couple returned to being friends.

Joseph and Taylor reunite

Posting to their social media accounts, Taylor and Joseph revealed that they reunited this week.

Taylor shared a fun video where she approaches a door, and it opens to reveal Joseph standing behind it.

Since the first popped up, the Big Brother alums have shared several videos and images to social media to mark their reunion.

In the image below, Taylor and Joseph look like they are wearing matching outfits while out and about. The claim is that they didn’t match each other on purpose, but it still led to a cute photo.

Taylor and Joseph sporting matching outfits during their reunion. Pic credit: @thetaylormack/Instagram

A new season of Big Brother begins soon

Big Brother returns this summer with a brand new season.

The new installment got postponed, with the start date now on August 2.

CBS wants many episodes airing in the fall, giving viewers something to watch during the Writers Strike.

The Summer 2023 episodes are slated to air on Sundays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays. That schedule might shift when the new season of Survivor debuts this fall.

A new television advertisement for BB25 was released, helping create positive buzz for the show.

And in a new interview, Taylor spoke about wanting to host a BB25 challenge.

Not to be left out, host Julie Chen Moonves shared a BB25 tease online, leading to many discussions on social media about the new season.

Online debates have also happened about the rumors that Big Brother live feeds could get taken away when BB25 starts.

For fans who want to watch Taylor and Joseph playing Big Brother, all episodes from BB24 are available for streaming on Paramount+.

Past seasons can also be streamed on Hulu and Netflix.

Big Brother 25 debuts on August 2 on CBS.