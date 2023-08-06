Big Brother 25 schedule: Updates on episodes

The Big Brother 25 schedule has been finalized.

At question was how the Summer 2023 episodes would flow into the Fall 2023 schedule.

CBS announced that Survivor 45 debuts on September 27, which fleshes out the rest of its primetime schedule.

There is also a new way to watch the Big Brother live feeds for free. It gives fans an option if they don’t want to subscribe to Paramount+.

Can anyone stop Cirie Fields, though? The Survivor legend has entrenched herself and looks to be a force this season.

Cirie became the mystery 17th houseguest, and she is the mother of Jared Fields.

Big Brother 25 Summer 2023 episode schedule

Below is the Big Brother Summer 2023 schedule. It begins with the season premiere that aired on August 2. Everything is available for streaming on Paramount+ to catch up with previous episodes.

On the summer schedule, Sundays will show the Nomination Ceremony and how the Head of Household Competition turned out if it ran long.

Wednesdays in the summer are dedicated to the Power of Veto. The Veto Competition and the Veto Meeting typically bookend the night.

On Thursdays, an Eviction Ceremony takes place most weeks.

Wednesday, August 2 at 8/7c

Sunday, August 6 at 8/7c

Wednesday, August 9 at 8/7c

Thursday, August 10 at 9/8c

Sunday, August 13 at 8/7c

Wednesday, August 16 at 8/7c

Thursday, August 17 at 9/8c

Sunday, August 20 at 8/7c

Wednesday, August 23 at 8/7c

Thursday, August 24 at 9/8c

Sunday, August 27 at 8/7c

Wednesday, August 30 at 8/7c

Thursday, August 31 at 9/8c

Big Brother 25 Fall 2023 episode schedule

Below is how the Fall 2023 episode schedule will look at CBS. Gone are the Wednesday night episodes, as the show shifts to Tuesdays for the Veto Competition. The Thursday episodes move up one hour, and the Sunday episodes move back two hours.

The late starts on Sundays beginning in September are due to football, possibly causing episodes to get delayed.

Sunday, September 24 at 10/9c

Tuesday, September 26 at 8/7c

Thursday, September 28 at 8/7c

Sunday, October 1 at 10/9c

Big Brother 25 airs Sunday, Wednesday, and Thursday on CBS.