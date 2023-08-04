Big Brother 25 rumors: Will there be an 18th houseguest?

Big Brother 25 already surprised fans with a bonus houseguest.

Could the producers do it again?

There are hints that the BB25 cast hasn’t been fully released, and some fans feel it could lead to an 18th houseguest.

During the first episode of Big Brother 25, 16 members of the BB25 cast competed in a series of challenges.

But when they returned to the house, Survivor legend Cirie Fields appeared in the kitchen.

And introducing a secret 17th houseguest has people looking for clues about more additions.

Will Big Brother 25 add an 18th houseguest?

The Big Brother live feeds turned on following the season premiere.

But something is missing from the Big Brother house: there is no Memory Wall.

The Memory Wall is where the faces of the Big Brother cast appear. As people are evicted, their pictures turn to black and white.

In the place of the Memory Wall are vortexes that have something to do with the multiverse theme.

Does this mean more faces are ready to appear on the Memory Wall?

Below is an image from the Big Brother live feeds showing those vortexes. It is next to the dining room table, which hints at a split happening. Could they do the Split House Twist again? It was a focal point of Big Brother 24, with half the houseguests living indoors and the second half relegated to the backyard.

Still no memory wall photos #bb25 pic.twitter.com/FTysF1XXxn — BB Feeds Fairy #BB25 (@BBFeedsFairy) August 3, 2023

More from Big Brother 25

Much has happened in the Big Brother house over the past 48 hours.

The first Head of Household took power and made a plan.

And Cirie formed a power alliance to save her son from the block.

On the Sunday episode (August 6), viewers will learn what the HOH did at the Anti-Nomination Meeting.

As a reminder, four houseguests were nominated for eviction for doing poorly in the Day One competitions.

On the CBS Summer schedule, Big Brother episodes are at 8/7c on Sundays, 8/7c on Wednesdays, and 9/8c on Thursdays.

The first Eviction Ceremony is scheduled for the August 10 episode, and host Julie Chen Moonves has already confirmed it.

Stay tuned to find out if another surprise houseguest pops up on the feeds or if another twist enters the game.

Past episodes of Big Brother 25 are available for streaming on Paramount+.

And there is a new free option for the Big Brother live feeds. It provides additional access to fans who don’t want to subscribe to Paramount+.

Big Brother 25 airs Sunday, Wednesday, and Thursday on CBS.