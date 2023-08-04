Big Brother 25 update: First HOH has a plan as BB25 advances

The Big Brother 25 cast was busy as they spent their first full day in the house (Thursday).

It led to many new interactions, a Head of Household getting crowned, and the HOH setting a target.

In the first episode of the season, the producers did things differently. The nominations for eviction got settled before the HOH even took power.

The worst player in each of the four challenges wound up getting nominated for eviction. From there, the first HOH would then get to save two people from the block.

Week 1 nominees were Jared Fields, Kirsten Elwin, Felicia Cannon, and Cory Wurtenberger.

And on Thursday afternoon, the cast competed to become the first BB25 HOH.

Reilly Smedley won the HOH Competition and took power.

Being the first HOH of a season is typically difficult as it puts a target on their back as soon as Week 2 arrives.

Her life got a little easier by not having to nominate people, and saving people from the book could earn Reilly some new allies.

On Day One, Reilly joined an alliance with Jared and Kirsten. It should have followed that Reilly would save them from the block, but she has other ideas.

Who does Reilly want to be evicted on Big Brother 25?

Kirsten is the target, and Cory is the backup plan.

Things can change, but this appears to be the plan that Reilly wants to carry out.

An Anti-Nomination Meeting will likely happen Friday (August 4), where Reilly will save two people from the block.

She discussed several options before that meeting but appeared set on Kirsten could become the first person out of the game.

Kirsten still has a chance to save herself with the Power of Veto.

The first Have-Nots from BB25 were decided in a boring fashion. No longer do people have to compete to save themselves from that punishment.

The first Eviction Ceremony will come during the August 10 episode, so there is plenty of time for plans and nominees to shift.

After getting introduced as the 17th houseguest, Survivor legend Cirie Fields is working hard to plan the game.

Cirie has already created an alliance and pulled her son (Jared Fields) aside to coordinate plans.

A free version of the Big Brother live feeds is also available for fans who want to see what the hamsters are up to.

