Big Brother 25 spoilers: Who won the Power of Veto?

The Big Brother 25 cast just played its first Veto Competition.

It has been a busy few days for the BB25 cast, with Reilly Smedley becoming the first Head of Household.

Reilly had to host an Anti-Nomination Ceremony, and she got to save two people from the block.

As a reminder, four people were nominated for eviction after losing the challenges on Day One. And as the HOH, Reilly was allowed to save two of them from the block.

Reilly decided to save Jared Fields and Cory Wurtenberger.

Sign up for our newsletter!

This left Felicia Cannon and Kirsten Elwin on the block. And Kirsten had become Reilly’s target, so she knew the importance of securing the Power of Veto.

Felicia, Kirsten, and Reilly became the first three players in the Veto Competition as the HOH and nominees.

They were joined by Blue Kim, Bowie Jane, and Hisam Goueli.

Who won the Big Brother 25 Power of Veto?

Felicia, Reilly, Kirsten, Blue, Bowie Jane, and Hisam played in the August 5 Veto Competition.

The Big Brother live feeds got turned off while the challenge happened

It was revealed that Hisam won the Power of Veto when the cameras turned back on.

Hisam now has a chance to save Kirsten or Felicia. He can also keep the nominations the same.

On the early Big Brother 25 alliance chart, Hisam is not linked to Kirsten. But he is in an important alliance with Felicia.

Hisam basically laid out correctly on how the The Handful then the family style were created! #BB25 pic.twitter.com/Biq2VTnPwQ — BigBrotherJunkie👁 #BB25 (@89razorskate20) August 5, 2023

Will the Power of Veto get used?

It’s possible that Hisam could use the Power of Veto to save Felicia from the block. That would force Reilly to nominate someone else.

Or Hisam could keep the nominations the same and go with the sentiment of the house.

Many BB25 cast members want to vote out Kirsten, and Felicia is a very popular houseguest. Many Big Brother fans are also cheering for Felicia.

It seems like Hisam will not use the Power of Veto. But anything can happen in the world of Big Brother.

Cirie talks about dealing with the cold & damp nights on Survivor. #BB25 pic.twitter.com/OcWxtnqOIV — Myriam 🌊 (@maximusmom13) August 5, 2023

More news from Big Brother 25

The second episode of Big Brother 25 airs on August 6. That’s when CBS viewers will get to watch the first Head of Household Competition.

Some drama could play out on the Big Brother live feeds before the next episode airs.

A new option also presents a free way to watch the BB25 live feeds, allowing even more fans to tune in for the late-night chats.

And many Big Brother fans think an 18th houseguest is coming.

Big Brother 25 airs Sunday, Wednesday, and Thursday on CBS.