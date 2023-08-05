Big Brother 25 alliances: An early look at the team-ups so far

Several Big Brother 25 alliances have formed that could be a force.

A few groups were put together early only to get tabled later.

The first alliance formed right as the live feeds were turned on Wednesday evening.

The Phalanx Five consisted of Luke Valentine, Reilly Smedley, Matt Klotz, Jared Fields, and Kirsten Elwin.

Kirsten and Reilly are no longer on the same page, so that alliance has been shelved.

A Day One alliance was created by Cirie Fields as well. She wanted to ensure she could save her son Jared from the block.

Big Brother alliance list

Below is a list of the Big Brother 25 alliances forming within the first four days. Some will be featured on the August 6 episode as CBS viewers learn what has happened inside the house.

And yes, things are getting chaotic on the Big Brother live feeds. Adjustments will be made as the first Eviction Ceremony happens, and some alliances involve people who aren’t ready to work together.

The social butterflies are Reilly and Kirsten, who are pulling “a Frenchie” this season by committing to far too many different alliances.

And two major alliances are denoted in bold. This has split the house almost in two, with Jared playing both sides.

The Phalanx Five: Luke, Reilly, Kirsten, Matt, and Jared.

Cirie’s Angels: Cirie, Kirsten, Mecole, and Felicia.

The Handful: Reilly, Jag, Matt, Cameron, and Blue.

The Bye Bye B*tches : Cirie, Felicia, Izzy, Bowie, Mecole, Hisam and Jared.

: Cirie, Felicia, Izzy, Bowie, Mecole, Hisam and Jared. Core Four Alliance: Cirie, Felicia, Bowie, and Izzy.

Crowd Control: Blue, Jag, and Reilly.

Family Style (A Handful extension): Blue, Cameron, Reilly, America, Jag, Jared, Cory, and Matt.

Below is a clip showing Felicia coming up with the name for her alliance that could lead to some bleeps on CBS. Will the producers suggest that they switch things up for television?

Felicia naming their alliance the “bye bye b*tches” PLEASE #BB25 pic.twitter.com/a4KY77JAY0 — The Reality Kingdom (@TRealityKingdom) August 5, 2023

🔴 Live feed recap.. America is talking about being a live feeder! #bb25 pic.twitter.com/qDnygaeC5w — BBXtra (@BigBrotherXtra) August 5, 2023

Big Brother 25 airs Sunday, Wednesday, and Thursday on CBS.