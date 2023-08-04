Big Brother’s Taylor Hale and Joseph Abdin back together 4 months after split: ‘It’s forever’

All is well with the world again because one Big Brother couple has reconciled, and the announcement came at a perfect time.

The new season of Big Brother kicked off last night, and now our favorite couple from last season is back together, and this time, “it’s forever.”

Yes, we’re talking about Taylor Hale and Joseph Abdin, and fans of the show, who have dubbed the pair as Jaylor, could not be more excited about this recoupling.

We first met Taylor in Season 24, and while it was rough for most of us who watched the show, the end was magnificent.

Taylor proved that it pays to be a decent human being because she eventually won the $750,000 prize and was voted America’s favorite houseguest.

Furthermore, the 28-year-old made history as the first Black woman to win Big Brother, and in the process, she snagged herself a hot new beau in castmate Joseph.

The couple was hot and heavy for a while after confirming their romance in November of 2022 but called it quits a few months later.

However, now, we can breathe a sigh of relief again because Taylor and Joseph are back together.

Taylor Hale reunites with Joseph Abdin and says ‘it’s forever’

It only took two words for our little tiny hearts to melt at the realization that Taylor and Joseph have found their way back to each other.

Taylor posted a photo on Twitter that gave us all the feels as Joseph planted a kiss on her cheek, and she wrote in the caption, “It’s forever.”

The newly reunited couple attended the Big Brother premiere party in New York City last night and looked happier than ever in the photo.

Big Brother fans are excited that Taylor and Joseph are back together

After Taylor shared the photo on Twitter, fans of the couple took to the comments to exclaim their excitement.

“Omg👀🥺💞💞💞 is this what I think it is?” questioned one Twitter user.

“I truly hope so. Taylor and Joseph, you guys have a connection that comes once in a lifetime,” added someone else.

One user said, “My faves!! y’all both deserve all the happiness.”

“Pleeeeeeeaaaaaaassssse be TRUE!!!! I love ‘your Love’ for each other. Don’t allow outside influences tear you apart or make you doubt your love!” exclaimed someone else.

Pic credit: @TheTayMack/Twitter

Meanwhile, a few Debbie Downers are not quite convinced that Taylor’s post means that she’s back with Joseph. Instead, they believe that the post just shows that they’ve remained friends.

However, we’re choosing to believe that true love has prevailed, and after taking time apart, the lovebirds have found their way back to each other — where they belong.

That’s our story, and we’re sticking with it! Cheers to love.

Big Brother 25 airs Sunday, Wednesday, and Thursday on CBS.