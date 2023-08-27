BB Power of Invincibility: How does secret power work?

The BB Power of Invincibility is coming soon to Big Brother 25.

Host Julie Chen Moonves revealed that America’s Vote has returned. And now fans can vote for their favorite player to compete for a game-changing power.

Voting is open until 9 a.m. PT / 12 p.m. ET on Monday, August 28, 2023.

Every player still in the game can receive a vote, but Reilly Smedley, Hisam Goueli, Kirsten Elwin, and Luke Valentine are out of the running.

This twist could ruin the week of a Head of Household. But only if it is used correctly.

And it is the type of power that can cause chaos for the rest of the season.

What is the BB Power of Invincibility, and how does it work?

The BB Power of Invincibility can save someone from eviction on August 31 or September 7.

If the power doesn’t get used on one of those nights, it will simply go away.

This becomes the perfect opportunity for a houseguest to save one of their allies, even if they are about to get backdoored.

The houseguest with the power will let the producers know if they will use the advantage, and once an eviction vote is complete, Julie will announce what has happened.

How does a houseguest get the BB Power of Invincibility?

Big Brother fans will vote on members of the BB25 cast until the voting period has ended.

The top four vote-getters will compete in a secret competition where someone will emerge with the BB Power of Invincibility.

Competitors won’t know what they are competing for until someone has won it. It is also likely to be done individually, so members of the BB25 cast won’t know who else is competing.

Once someone has won that challenge, they will have the power to save someone at the two upcoming Eviction Ceremonies.

The winner of the power will have a secret that they might reveal to someone on the live feeds.

Spoilers from the Big Brother 25 house

Some memorable moments have recently taken place on the Big Brother live feeds.

The Week 4 Veto Competition has been played, and here are the latest veto results.

And in a shocking revelation, Jared Fields told Blue Kim his secret. It was something Jared had previously hinted about, and now he has thrown someone new under the bus.

Meanwhile, Felicia Cannon spoke about problems at home during a recent chat with Izzy Gleicher. Her husband appeared upset with her playing Big Brother this summer.

Big Brother 25 airs on Sunday, Wednesday, and Thursday on CBS.