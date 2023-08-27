Big Brother 25 spoilers: Who won the Power of Veto in Week 4?

There is a new Power of Veto winner.

These spoilers come from the Big Brother live feeds after the Veto Competition ended.

It has been a busy 48 hours following the eviction of Hisam Goueli.

And a nearly 14-hour HOH Competition led to Cameron Hardin controlling the house.

Cameron courted some thoughts about a BB25 backdoor plan.

But Cameron could lose that power with an America’s Vote twist that was introduced.

Lead-up to the Week 4 Big Brother 25 Veto Competition

Cameron put up Jag Bains and Blue Kim at his Nomination Ceremony.

Jared Fields, Red Utley, and Mecole Hayes become the other three veto players.

Blue chose Jared to play for her, while Cameron picked Red as his extra player.

Several engaging scenarios surfaced based on the six players going for the veto.

Who won the Big Brother Power of Veto this week?

Cameron won the Week 4 Veto Competition.

Cameron will host the Veto Ceremony on Monday (August 28).

Jag finished second in the Veto Competition and was frustrated by the results.

By not winning the Power of Veto, Jag could be at risk of going home during the August 31 Eviction Ceremony.

Cameron has a chance to go with his idea of backdooring Izzy, or he can leave the nominations the same.

Much debate and conversation will happen as the weekend continues, and Red will be in Cameron’s ear about which direction to take his Veto Meeting.

The rest of the house will continue debating whether to send Blue or Jag home. Due to Blue’s showmance with Jared, she likely has enough protection to stick around – unless Cirie wants to end that relationship before the BB25 jury forms.

More news from Big Brother 25

Felicia Cannon made a final two alliance while serving as the Head of Household.

But based on how much Felicia has been making fun of her supposed partner, it’s probably not an alliance she plans to stick with.

And Jared nearly told Blue his Big Brother secret while they were cuddling recently. Could this be one of the reasons that Cirie has been against the showmance?

The August 27 episode will showcase the Pressure Cooker and Cameron’s Nomination Ceremony.

The August 30 episode will focus on the Power of Veto and what it means for the week.

Past episodes of Big Brother 25 are available for streaming on Paramount+.

Big Brother 25 airs on Sunday, Wednesday, and Thursday on CBS.