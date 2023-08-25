Big Brother 25 introduces America’s Vote for secret power

America’s Vote is back on Big Brother.

Host Julie Chen Moonves revealed a surprise at the end of the August 24 episode.

Big Brother fans now get to vote for their favorite houseguest to receive a new power.

The narrator came on and explained how things would work.

And this could become a big twist as the BB25 cast approaches the jury stage.

Hisam Goueli won’t be competing for it, as he was evicted during the August 24 episode.

Time for America’s Vote on Big Brother 25

“The BB Comic-Verse needs your help deciding which Houseguest could earn a secret superpower!” read the announcement from CBS.

The BB Power of Invincibility is about to be introduced.

One houseguest will receive the power to save one of the next two evictees. That houseguest can even use the new power on themselves.

Fan voting is open to decide the four most popular houseguests. Those four people will compete in a secret challenge to win the BB Power of Invincibility.

This game-changing power could upend a Head of Household and completely reshape the game.

It could be interesting to see how fans feel at this early juncture of Big Brother 25.

The rules also state, “This power MUST be used at one of the next two live evictions.”

More about the power and Big Brother 25

An updated ranking of the BB25 houseguests reveals that Matt Klotz is the most popular player.

Does this mean Matt could get one of the four spots? Or will the large social media followings for other houseguests help them out?

Cirie Fields has many followers due to her time on Survivor and The Traitors.

Red Utley and Blue Kim have large social media followings. It could boost them in a vote. But are their fans tuning in to watch Big Brother this summer?

Since the power doesn’t have to be used immediately, someone could save it for later. It only has to be used during the next two weeks.

This popularity vote could also hint at who leads the way to win America’s Favorite Houseguest at the end of the season.

