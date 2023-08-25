Big Brother 25 presented extensive drama during Episode 10.

After the Veto Meeting, there was much to cover, and the BB25 cast was very generous with soundbites.

Felicia Cannon was the Week 3 Head of Household.

This was her first time having power this season, and Felicia relished the opportunity.

Even though she nominated Jag Bains and Cameron Hardin, Felicia said she planned to backdoor Hisam Goueli.

Jag won the Power of Veto and saved himself from the block. This allowed Felicia to name Hisam as her replacement nominee.

A BB25 target tries to find some safety

The Professors alliance was ready to cut ties with Hisam, but they began to have second thoughts about evicting Hisam.

Murmuring suggested that Cirie Fields and Izzy Gleicher preferred to get rid of Cameron.

But Cirie and Izzy were the very people who had pushed a backdoor plan on Felicia.

The August 24 episode began with people explaining to Hisam why he was on the block. They were very upfront with their feelings and told Hisam how they felt slighted by him.

It then shifted to people having second thoughts about getting rid of Hisam. And that’s what the producers needed to put together a tense episode.

The body language between the 2 nominees says a lot. #BB25 pic.twitter.com/RvL6ki7mRP — Myriam 🌊 (@maximusmom13) August 25, 2023

Who got evicted on Big Brother 25, Episode 10?

Cameron and Hisam gave speeches about why they should remain in the game.

It was then time to vote, and it seemed like things weren’t settled, unlike the first two weeks.

Red Utley was up first, and he voted to evict Hisam. Jag voted to evict Hisam, Bowie Jane voted to evict Hisam, and Blue voted to evict Hisam.

The vote was 4-0 to evict Hisam as host Julie Chen Moonves took them to a commercial break.

Matt voted to evict Hisam, Cirie voted to evict Hisam, America Lopez voted to evict Hisam, Izzy voted to evict Hisam, Cory Wurtenberger voted to evict Hisam, Jared voted to evict Hisam, and Mecole Hayes voted to evict Hisam.

Hisam Goueli was evicted on an 11-0 vote.

The remaining houseguests went on to compete for the Head of Household.

Here is a live blog for the Pressure Cooker. It is an Endurance Challenge that will lead to someone taking the power.

"For 18 years fans have demanded the return of the epic Pressure Cooker competition. Tonight it's back" #BB25 pic.twitter.com/OFGngkG7u4 — Big Brother Daily (@BB_Updates) August 25, 2023

Big Brother 25 airs on Sundays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays on CBS.