Big Brother 25 Pressure Cooker results: Who becomes the new HOH?

Big Brother 25 has a big night on August 24.

The evening begins with a new episode at 9/8c on CBS.

An Eviction Ceremony is slated to take place, but host Julie Chen Moonves did hint at a twist coming.

The remaining houseguests will begin playing in a new Head of Household Competition at the end of the episode.

Julie will say goodbye as the challenge begins, but here is how you can watch it live.

For fans who want to know the results, below will be a play-by-play of what takes place.

Important Endurance Challenge on Big Brother 25

With several alliances fractured, winning the August 24 HOH Challenge is vital.

The producers brought back a challenge that was on Big Brother 6. It could add an extra layer of excitement.

The challenge is called the Pressure Cooker. It could require much endurance from the players — unless the rules are changed to end it quickly.

During BB26, the challenge lasted almost 15 hours. Several houseguests knew how important it was to win power.

Here is a breakdown of the Pressure Cooker and how it works.

Who wins the Pressure Cooker on Big Brother 25?

This is where spoilers will be revealed on the evening of Thursday, August 24.

Readers can check back at 7 p.m. PT / 10 p.m. ET to find out how the challenge is going.

Felicia Cannon has to watch as the remaining houseguests play for the power.

It’s probably good that Felicia cemented a final two alliance ahead of this.

More news from Big Brother 25

Jared Fields hinted to Blue Kim about a Big Brother secret he is keeping. It’s a dangerous game he is playing that could also hurt his mom (Cirie Fields).

It was also revealed that Jared is friends with a Big Brother alum. He even got advice from the BB23 cast member before playing BB25.

And for viewers who haven’t seen it, Luke Valentine blamed sleepiness for his use of the N-word on the live feeds.

Felicia also revealed some problems with her husband. She talked with Izzy Goueli on the live feeds about her husband doing something ahead of her appearance on Big Brother.

No matter how the challenge turns out on August 24, it will be featured during the August 27 episode.

Past episodes of Big Brother 25 are also available for streaming on Paramount+.

Big Brother 25 airs on Sunday, Wednesday, and Thursday on CBS.