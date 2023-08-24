How to watch the Big Brother Endurance Challenge live

Big Brother is going live for the Pressure Cooker Endurance Challenge.

Producers are bringing back the classic challenge to help decide the Week 4 Head of Household.

But someone won’t get to play in it.

On the night of August 24, someone is getting sent home from the Big Brother house.

Felicia Cannon has placed Cameron Hardin and Hisam Goueli on the block. And according to what she said during the August 23 episode, Hisam is the primary target.

Sign up for our newsletter!

And here are some spoilers about how the BB25 vote looks ahead of time.

How can Big Brother fans watch the Pressure Cooker?

Big Brother is advertising that the August 24 HOH Competition will be streamed live online.

Fans can tune in at 7 p.m. PT / 10 p.m. ET on Thursday night to watch it live.

That’s right after the ending of the new eviction episode for the Central and Eastern time zones.

Fans can load up the live feeds and stream the HOH Competition right after the new episode,

This means it is available for viewing on Paramount+ and Pluto TV.

As for what the new HOH Competition entails, here is a breakdown of the Big Brother Pressure Cooker.

It will be a nice change of pace for viewers to see the results of an HOH Competition before a Sunday night episode.

Host Julie Chen Moonves ended the show each time without the new HOH being revealed this summer.

But this time, as soon as Julie ends the show, fans can flip over to the feeds to watch the challenge.

More news from Big Brother 25

The August 23 episode revealed the veto results, but here is a video of Felicia Cannon threatening Jag Bains before he hosted the Veto Meeting. She blew up on him on the live feeds.

And during her week as HOH, Felicia revealed some problems at home with her husband.

The showmance between Blue Kim and Jard Fields featured an odd moment. Jared told Blue he had a BB25 secret. Did he make a big game mistake?

Some houseguests are still convinced a Big Brother Battle Back will happen.

The August 24 episode of Big Brother 25 begins at 9/8c on CBS. And as a reminder, the Endurance Challenge starts right as the episode concludes at 7 p.m. PT / 10 p.m. ET.

Previous episodes for the season are available for streaming on Paramount+.

And the network is also debuting a new season of Survivor very soon.

Big Brother 25 airs on Sunday, Wednesday, and Thursday on CBS.