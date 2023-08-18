Julie Chen Moonves revealed that the Big Brother Pressure Cooker is returning.

Julie teased fans about a future challenge at the end of the August 17 episode of Big Brother.

And the Big Brother Pressure Cooker is returning for the August 24 episode.

For years fans have been asking the producers to bring back an epic challenge from Big Brother 6.

That season of Big Brother featured Janelle Pierzina and Kaysar Ridha, but it also co-starred an alliance that would take them down.

Now, the BB25 cast will get a shot to prove they have what it takes to survive a Pressure Cooker with a Scary-verse twist.

What is the Big Brother Pressure Cooker?

The BB6 cast played in an HOH Competition that lasted more than 14 hours in Summer 2005.

The challenge was epic on the Big Brother live feeds and also during the episodes where it was featured.

And the results completely shifted the season for several of the participants.

The premise of the challenge was simple enough, with the nine houseguests tasked with keeping their hands on a button.

Each houseguest had a button, and the last person to remove their hand won HOH.

Different hindrances were presented to make it more difficult, but it came down to a mental battle between the people who wanted the power.

Bribes were also used to get people to quit, leading to much debate among Big Brother fans about how it could have played out.

Below is a video of the challenge that happened years ago. The challenge is also available for streaming during Big Brother Season 6, Episode 16.

Pressure Cooker on Big Brother 25

The first incarnation of the Pressure Cooker took 14 hours and 37 minutes to complete.

When Big Brother fans woke up the morning after the challenge began, people were still competing for Head of Household.

Hopefully, Big Brother fans can watch the BB25 cast compete in a live challenge. It would mean turning on the live feeds as soon as the East Coast installment of the August 24 episode concludes.

None of the first three HOH Competitions on BB25 finished before an episode ended, so fans haven’t seen anything played in real time this summer.

The pressure cooker is back next Thursday! #BB25 pic.twitter.com/IThEMWV8E5 — Big Brother Daily (@BB_Updates) August 18, 2023

Big Brother 25 airs Sunday, Wednesday, and Thursday on CBS.