Big Brother 25 spoilers: Who goes home in Week 3?

Big Brother 25 spoilers have revealed who is going home in Week 3.

The hamsters are still bouncing around the house, but a plan is in place for the August 24 Eviction Ceremony.

Felicia Cannon won the Week 3 HOH Competition, allowing her to take the power.

Felicia put Jag Bains and Cameron Hardin on the block. And her plan for the Nomination Ceremony was known by both.

Jag won the Veto Competition, allowing him to come off the block at the Veto Meeting.

And at the Veto Meeting, Felicia put her backdoor plan into practice.

Who is going home this week on Big Brother 25?

The BB25 cast has threatened to flip the vote for a third straight week.

The plan is to evict Hisam Goueli on Thursday night, but chats have happened about flipping things on Cameron.

Cirie Fields and Izzy Gleicher want Cameron gone, even though they set the stage to backdoor Hisam.

The gameplay has become very sloppy, and now members of The Professors have had meetings about saving Hisam.

It’s possible that things could still shift before the Eviction Ceremony in Week 3.

But as it stands, Hisam is about to get evicted.

Big Brother producers have to enjoy getting so much footage about a possible flip, even though it will likely just be the house voting in full support of the HOH again.

I'm once again sounding the flip alarm. Cirie & Izzie are pitching to Felicia that they keep Hisam. #BB25 pic.twitter.com/3qFdYhz91G — Taran Armstrong (@ArmstrongTaran) August 23, 2023

Felicia Cannon made a final two agreement, giving her someone to go to the end with.

Elsewhere, Jared teased his twist to Blue Kim, who also has a secret in the game.

It was also revealed that Jared is friends with a Big Brother alum. That alum reportedly gave Jared advice before he joined the BB25 cast.

As for Hisam and the chaotic Big Brother live feeds, it would be a bold move for the people talking badly about Hisam to keep him around.

No matter what goes down, host Julie Chen Moonves will have much to discuss during her upcoming exit interview.

Izzy and Cirie really think Hisam will be loyal to them after this💀 #BB25 pic.twitter.com/ao3V3AQqC1 — Duke the Duck (@DukeTheBBDuck) August 23, 2023

