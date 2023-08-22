Big Brother 25 cast ratings: A new least-liked houseguest

Another week of Big Brother 25 is coming to an end.

And the least-liked houseguest has shifted again from last week.

Fresh off getting expelled from the game, Luke Valentine was very disliked on Big Brother. But he has been replaced at the bottom.

Izzy Gleicher started the season at the bottom, but after a few episodes, Cameron Hardin and Luke battled her for that spot.

Today, Izzy isn’t even in the bottom four on the latest houseguest rankings from Joker’s Updates.

Fan site Joker’s Updates provides a way for fans to rate each of the houseguests. It is a daily poll, with Matt Klotz securely in that top spot.

Who are the least-liked houseguests on Big Brother 25?

Hisam Goueli is the most disliked member of the Big Brother 25 cast. He has held that spot for several consecutive days on Joker’s Updates.

Fans have really turned on him after he ended his turn as the Head of Household badly.

And after that rough week as the HOH, Hisam became a backdoor target for many BB25 houseguests.

On the current scale, where voters can rate him on a scale of zero to five, Hisam stands at a 1.06 rating.

Luke isn’t doing much better, scoring a 1.09 in the latest poll.

In order, the five least-liked members of the BB25 cast (right now) are Hisam, Luke, Jared Fields, Cameron, and Izzy.

Who do fans like the most on Big Brother 25?

Matt Klotz is easily the most-liked member of the Big Brother 25 cast.

Matt has been at the top of the rankings for a while, and his popularity is increasing.

Cory Wurtenberger has also become popular, taking over the second spot in the rankings.

The first most popular houseguests (right now) are Matt, Cory, America Lopez, Reilly Smedley, and Jag Bains.

Expect the rankings to shift again as Felicia Cannon gets more episodes as the HOH and possibly again when the Big Brother Pressure Cooker returns.

More Big Brother 25 news

Readers can jump ahead because there are spoilers about the final Week 3 nominees. The stage is set for the August 24 Eviction Ceremony.

Julie Chen Moonves also revealed that the next HOH Competition involves a twisted version of the Big Brother Pressure Cooker.

During a new exit interview, Reilly discussed why she got no votes. It was part of a plan to help her former alliance members make it deeper into the game.

Big Brother 25 airs Sunday, Wednesday, and Thursday on CBS.