Reilly Smedley reveals the best Big Brother 25 player, her final two hopes

Following her eviction on Thursday night, Reilly has been giving exit interviews.

Reilly was the third person eliminated on Big Brother 25, putting her in 15th place for the summer.

And it happened on a unanimous vote after a week of the house flip-flopping between eviction candidates.

Some Big Brother fans were frustrated that the vote was unanimous and felt nobody was willing to stand up to Hisam Goueli as the Head of Household.

“I didn’t want them to blow their game up. I knew that if they voted for me, it wouldn’t be a majority vote,” Reilly said when asked why she got no votes from her alliances.

“And I think with how the house is moving right now, I told them not to sacrifice their game for me and to just vote with the house,” Reilly elaborated.

Reilly speaks to Entertainment Weekly’s Dalton Ross

Below is a video of Reilly’s Big Brother exit interview with Entertainment Weekly. She covers many topics, including how she felt “there’s a lot of fear in the house” through two weeks of play.

Reilly was also asked who has played the best game so far.

“Man, that’s a tough one. There’s a few, but I think right now, Jared. He is working both sides of the house,” Reilly answered.

This was soon after Reilly learned that Jared Fields is the son of fellow BB25 houseguest Cirie Fields. She was shocked that a mother-son duo was playing under the radar.

“I had more than one ride-or-die,” Reilly responded when asked who she would go to the end with.

“Jag was immediately my best friend on night one, but I developed a really great bond with Matt as well. And I really love Blue. I think those three were my ride-or-dies,” Reilly elaborated.

She later stated it was a difficult choice between Matt Klotz and Jag Bains, but she would have been happy sitting next to either of them on finale night.

The interview also has Reilly addressing Matt’s crush on her, why nobody threw her a pity vote, and whether or not she will rush to watch previous episodes from this season.

Much has happened since Reilly left the house.

