Big Brother 25 live feeds update for Week 3

The Big Brother 25 live feeds have been busy in Week 3.

Reilly Smedley was sent home on Thursday evening, completing the week where Hisam Goueli was Head of Household.

Hisam got Reilly out like he wanted, but some of his alliance members constructed a Hisam backdoor plan.

Late Thursday night, Felicia Cannon won the Week 3 HOH Competition.

Felicia took power while also receiving a goodie basket and pictures from home.

Sign up for our newsletter!

While looking at a picture of her husband, Felicia revealed some drama at home that began when she got a spot on Big Brother.

Felicia hosted her Nomination Ceremony on August 18.

Cameron Hardin and Jag Bains became the Week 3 nominees.

Felicia talked with each nominee before the announcement to let them know what was happening.

Cameron was told he was simply a pawn, while Felicia told many people that Jag was on the block for pushing too hard to save Reilly at the end of Week 2.

Despite Cameron and Jag being on the block, neither player was/is the primary target for Felicia.

Felicia wants Hasim to go home at the August 24 Eviction Ceremony. She grew tired of him dictating how the house should play the game, and she even assured him he would be safe in Week 3.

But a backdoor plan is in place, with Felicia and most of the house working to ensure Hasim does not win the Power of Veto.

The Veto Competition takes place late on August 19, where Jag and Cameron each hope they can win the Power of Veto to save themselves from the block.

Hisam getting blindsided at veto meeting, or finding out beforehand they've all plotted against him, either works for #TeamFunFeeds 🍿 pic.twitter.com/nRagwwA6XM — hamsterwatch #bb25 (@hamsterwatch) August 19, 2023

More news from Big Brother 25

Felicia has made the live feeds fun as the HOH. It has given the producers extensive content to use during upcoming episodes.

The Sunday, August 20 episode will showcase Felicia’s HOH win and her Nomination Ceremony.

On Wednesday, August 23, a new episode of Big Brother 25 will focus on the Veto Competition and Meeting.

And on Thursday, August 24, another Big Brother 25 cast member is going home.

Host Julie Chen Moonves also revealed that the Big Brother Pressure Cooker returns on August 24. It should provide exciting content. It could also give live feed viewers a chance to watch a live HOH Competition this summer.

Cam says he's not giving Felicia all the credit (for the plan to backdoor Hisam). He says 'she can take a little bit of the credit'.



lol…Felicia spoon-fed the plan to him when she told him he'll be a pawn (and he tried to squirm his way out).#BB25 pic.twitter.com/J5NY8isW1v — 🅱🅱 🅿🅸🆂🆂🅴🅳 (@BB_Pissed) August 19, 2023

Outside the house, Luke Valentine gave a post-Big Brother interview, where he said he felt ostracized by the rest of the BB25 cast.

And many former houseguests predicted the BB25 winner.

Big Brother airs Sunday, Wednesday, and Thursday on CBS.