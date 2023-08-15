Big Brother 25 rankings: Most disliked houseguest shifts

Many Big Brother fans are cheering for Matt Klotz this season.

The swimmer has generated a large fan following and has been ranked the most popular houseguest on BB25.

Matt continues to find support from fans, especially when it looked like he was at a disadvantage during a recent challenge.

Fan site Joker’s Updates has a daily poll where fans can share their opinions on houseguests.

The poll is a fun way for fans to share their excitement or disdain about people playing Big Brother.

Sign up for our newsletter!

And while Matt, America Lopez, and Jag Bains continue to garner much support, some players are very disliked.

Who are the most disliked houseguests on Big Brother 25?

Izzy Gleicher was the most-disliked player on BB25 through the first week.

Many fans felt Izzy was playing the game too hard and she was acting odd around Cirie Fields.

Things have shifted a bit, especially after Luke Valentine got expelled by producers.

Cameron Hardin has also taken a hit in Week 2, sharing that bottom spot in the rankings with Luke.

While Luke has spent the most days ranked No. 17 this past week, Cameron has held the bottom spot twice.

And after the recent episodes of Big Brother, Hisam Goueli took a huge hit. He has now been ranked No. 15 for the past three days.

When the August 16 episode airs, Hisam could take another hit due to comments he made on the Big Brother live feeds.

Things could get very interesting if Big Brother fans are asked to vote on advantages or favorites as the season plays out.

On finale night, the producers will also reveal who Big Brother fans have voted as their favorite player from the season.

3:43 AM Reilly + Matt leave the BA and go to the KT, hug, + fist bump. Matt: "Hang in there. I've got your back." Reilly to Scary BR + into bed. #BB25 #BBLF pic.twitter.com/h3NlfSNVKt — Joker's BB Updates #BB25 (@JokersBBUpdates) August 15, 2023

More news from Big Brother 25

Expelled houseguest Luke Valentine returned to social media and thanked his supporters. He also joked about a rumored twin twist.

It also looks like that rumored 18th houseguest isn’t happening.

Regarding the houseguests, Big Brother alums have predicted who will win BB25. It should be interesting to see if any of them get it right.

And a new season of The Challenge: USA features nine BB alums battling against Survivor and MTV stars.

New episode of BB25 air Sundays at 8/7c, Wednesdays at 8/7c, and Thursdays at 9/8c.

And fans can stream previous episodes by using Paramount+.

Live feeds are available on Paramount+ and Pluto TV during Summer 2023.

Big Brother 25 airs Sunday, Wednesday, and Thursday on CBS.