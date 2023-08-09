Luke Valentine kicked off Big Brother for using racial slur

Big Brother player Luke Valentine has been removed from the show.

In the early morning hours of August 9, the Big Brother live feeds showed Luke using a racial slur.

The Big Brother producers reacted quickly and kicked Luke off the show.

This is the first time a houseguest has been removed from the show for violating this policy.

Quick action may have been due to the intense backlash the show was already receiving on social media.

And now Luke’s choice of words could lead to consequences elsewhere in the game.

CBS releases a statement about Luke’s removal

“Luke violated the Big Brother code of conduct and there is zero tolerance in the house for using a racial slur. He has been removed from the house. His departure will be addressed in Thursday night’s show,” CBS stated.

The first Eviction Ceremony of the season was advertised for Thursday night’s episode.

One houseguest was about to get voted out. But they could now be saved by this controversy.

As for Luke, he will have a chance to defend what he said after he returns to the real world.

Now the Big Brother live feeds are showing kittens playing.

It’s unclear if the feeds will return before the Thursday night episode.

And since he has been removed for violating the code of conduct, Luke will not return for the season finale or the crowning of the Big Brother 25 winner.

Fans react to Luke getting expelled from Big Brother house

Many Big Brother fans have posted about Luke being removed from the show.

“you’re happy luke was removed from the bb house? #BB25 pic.twitter.com/qPXz6eeevV — detroit princess 💫 (@KaiKuisine) August 9, 2023

Some Big Brother fans had picked Luke to go far this season, but he didn’t even make it past the first eviction.

I TAKE BACK EVERYTHING I SAID ABOUT LUKE. My pre-season gut was right but this is a whole new level of sad. #BB25



"I was glad to see him HIT. THE. ROAD. Peace out. Deuce. Shake 'em' 'til you bake 'em. Make sure you don't let the door hit you." pic.twitter.com/ikZAQylWa9 — Caleb ⚡️ (@Calebg321) August 9, 2023

The Big Brother production team has drawn a line in the sand about using racial slurs in the house. This is a change from when houseguests were pulled aside in the past.

More news from Big Brother 25

Without Luke playing the game, the BB25 cast is down to 16 people.

There had been rumors about an 18th houseguest joining the show. But nothing has been confirmed by the producers.

The show could also roll on as planned. Someone could still get voted out during the August 10 episode.

Welp looks like Luke f'd around and found out. About time @CBSBigBrother no hate speech means no hate speech. #BB25 #bbluke #BigBrother25 pic.twitter.com/phY5FaaZJK — Sara Jane Dalykas (@MimiReyray) August 9, 2023

Tidbits from the Big Brother live feeds

Felicia Cannon destroyed another mic pack. The oldest member of the BB25 cast is having problems with the mic packs this summer.

And here is the BB25 television schedule of episodes as the show continues its first week.

Big Brother airs Sunday, Wednesday, and Thursday on CBS.