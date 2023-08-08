Big Brother 25 spoilers: Who is going home first?

The Big Brother 25 cast is set on who gets evicted in Week 1.

Reilly Smedley became the first Head of Household this summer and saved two people from the block.

Reilly was put in a difficult spot, as she became the HOH after the nominations had been revealed.

Four people were on the block after they performed poorly in the Day One challenges.

Reilly saved Jared Fields and Cory Wurtenberger from the nomination block at the Anti-Nomination Ceremony.

The nominees for eviction who remained on the block were Kirsten Elwin and Felicia Cannon.

Power of Veto winner and final nominees

Six houseguests played in the Week 1 Veto Competition. Reilly, Felicia, Kirsten, and three additional players played for the Power of Veto.

Hisam Goueli won the Power of Veto, giving him the power to save someone.

Hisam decided not to save Felicia or Kirsten, and he left both ladies on the block.

And now the August 10 Eviction Ceremony will decide which one gets sent home early.

Who is going home on Big Brother 25 in Week 1?

Reilly’s target for eviction is Kirsten Elwin. She had backup plans ready if Kirsten won the POV, and she had Luke Valentine in her sights.

Since many other houseguests agree that Kirsten is the one who should go home first, the eviction vote could be very one-sided.

Felicia is also beloved in the Big Brother house this summer, so most of the BB25 cast wants to keep her around for a while.

The August 10 eviction vote could be unanimous unless someone tries to throw a wrench in things or feels sorry enough to toss Kirsten a pity vote.

Host Julie Chen Moonves will conduct her first exit interview of the season on Thursday night. The media will then conduct Zoom interviews with Kirsten after the episode.

There have been rumors about an 18th houseguest joining the BB25 cast. If Kirsten is sent packing on August 10, the cast number probably ends at 17.

As for what nights the Big Brother 25 cast is featured this summer, here is the BB25 episode schedule.

Big Brother 25 airs Sunday, Wednesday, and Thursday on CBS.