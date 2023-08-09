Felicia Cannon destroys Big Brother mic pack in the toilet — again

Felicia Cannon has become a popular houseguest with Big Brother fans, but not so much with the producers in charge of microphones.

Felicia destroyed several mic packs in her first week of playing Big Brother. It has gotten to the point that the producers have told her that she doesn’t have to take them to the bathroom anymore.

Did Felicia find a loophole regarding being on a mic at all times in the Big Brother house?

The oldest member of the BB25 cast will almost certainly be featured in a future episode due to her mic destruction.

And her great sense of humor could make Felicia even more endearing to fans when the clips make it to national television.

Felica Cannon: Destroyer of mic packs

During her first night on Big Brother 25, Felicia went to use the toilet and dropped her mic pack right inside.

Bowie Jane was also in the bathroom, and an amusing conversation went down.

And in case you missed it, here's Felicia's 4am inaugural mic toilet drop, literally hours after she got in the house. Big Brother will never be the same. #BB25 pic.twitter.com/ztuZUlzut4 — Techno Gaijin (@technogaijin) August 8, 2023

Using the bathroom has led to several forgetful moments for Felicia and splashdowns that have ruined her mic packs.

But the toilet isn’t the only water source that has become an enemy of Felicia’s mics.

When the producers opened the backyard for the first time, the BB25 cast members were excited.

And Felicia got a little too close to the hot tub. She fell in, only to be told by other houseguests that they weren’t allowed to get in the hot tub yet. It’s a good thing that she has a sense of humor.

Also last night the HGs finally got into the backyard for the first time since Wednesday (other than for comps) – and Felicia fell in the hot tub (you can hear her mic hit the water)….. #bb25 pic.twitter.com/QLq0r4zYiJ — Big Brother Gossip 🇺🇦 (@BBGossip) August 6, 2023

When Felicia destroyed a fourth mic pack, it was time to try something new. The clip below features Cirie Fields in the bathroom with Felicia.

Felicia dropped ANOTHER mic in the toilet: "it didn't fall all the way – well it did, but I got it real quick" that's #4 for her #bb25 pic.twitter.com/MLCEkNGH6a — hamsterwatch #bb25 (@hamsterwatch) August 7, 2023

To protect her mic packs, Felicia even tried to wrap them in plastic in case she dropped another one.

Felicia's mic now appears to be wrapped in plastic. #BB25 pic.twitter.com/SrwmxFWCDP — RealityBBQ #BB25 (@rbbq) August 7, 2023

As shown below, Felicia has permission to take her mic pack off when she enters the bathroom. This could save her from destroying more of them in the future, but only if she is careful around the pool and hot tub.

[Day 7] – Auntie Felicia’s Daily Recap: #BB25



> Felicia was told by BB that she didn’t have to bring her mic to the bathroom anymore

> Felicia tripped while stepping into the shower “Oh Jesus”

> She changed her outfit from Sky Blue PJs into an alternate for the ‘The Wiggles ‘ pic.twitter.com/ieKJbS8hev — BB_Tropics 🍈 #BB25 (@BB_Tropics) August 8, 2023

Some Big Brother 25 spoilers

Due to her performance in a challenge on Day One, Felicia became a Week 1 nominee for eviction.

Head of Household Reilly Smedley left Felicia on the block with Kirsten Elwin.

The houseguests have also played the first Veto Competition already, leading to the final nominees for the week.

A BB25 houseguest is at risk of going home during the August 10 Eviction Ceremony.

Big Brother 25 airs Sunday, Wednesday, and Thursday on CBS.