Big Brother 25: Who are the most popular and least liked houseguests?

The 17 Big Brother 25 cast members have played the game for nearly a week.

This has given fans time to name their favorite (and least favorite) BB25 players.

A big twist happened on opening night when Cirie Fields was announced as the 17th houseguest.

Cirie is a Survivor legend and the first winner of The Traitors USA.

Having her in the Big Brother house gave her son (Jared Fields) a huge advantage.

And one houseguest (Izzy Gleicher) already figured out their secret.

Who is the most popular houseguest on Big Brother 25?

Joker’s Updates does a daily poll where fans can rate each houseguest

The ratings then lead to a ranking system, showing the most popular houseguest at any given time.

According to Joker’s Updates, Jared began the season as the most popular player. That then shifted to Cirie for one day, possibly due to her intriguing interactions on the live feeds.

Matt Klotz took the top spot for a day, and Jag Bains nabbed it next.

Matt has taken over the top spot as the most popular BB25 houseguest for the past three days.

As a reminder, Matt Klotz is a medal-winning swimmer shown surfing in his intro package.

Many Big Brother fans have posted good things about Matt on social media.

Matt opens up to Hisam about his disability… 💞 #BB25 pic.twitter.com/RCdbBz0vVc — Myriam 🌊 (@maximusmom13) August 7, 2023

Who is the least popular houseguest on Big Brother 25?

Only one player has been at the bottom of the Summer 2023 Joker’s Updates houseguest ratings.

Izzy Gleicher holds the current title of least-popular houseguest on Big Brother 25.

This rating likely comes from live feed viewers who have seen Izzy playing the game too hard.

Izzy has also been smothering Cirie a bit with her admiration. And Izzy is creating chaos and paranoia for her closest allies in the house.

Cameron Hardin has been ranked No. 16 for the past few days, so fans don’t like him much more than Izzy.

Since it is very early in the season, sentiments from fans could shift as the houseguests start playing the game more.

I’m starting to get the impression Izzy thinks she’s closer to Cirie than Jared is… #BB25 pic.twitter.com/22dVruBIU8 — Duke the Duck (@DukeTheBBDuck) August 8, 2023

Some spoilers from Big Brother 25

Six houseguests played in the Week 1 Veto Competition this past weekend.

The Veto Meeting set the stage for who goes home on Big Brother in Week 1.

Things are set in stone unless a twist presents itself on eviction night.

Most of these spoilers come from the live feeds.

And a free option for the BB25 live feeds is now available. It allows non-subscribers to see behind the scenes.

Big Brother 25 airs Sunday, Wednesday, and Thursday on CBS.