Big Brother 25 cast member can read lips and plans to use the skill

A new season of Big Brother introduces 16 fresh houseguests.

The producers finally revealed the BB25 cast list, featuring many intriguing characters.

Julie Chen Moonves will welcome the new houseguests during the August 2 season premiere.

And the Summer 2023 installment is longer than any season in history. It will take 100 days to crown a winner.

There is also a brand new house for BB25 that has some quirky rooms and a few new rules.

Three Big Brother alums also returned to introduce the BB25 theme.

Introducing Matt Klotz from the Big Brother 25 cast

Matt Klotz is a 27-year-old Deaflympics gold medalist from Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

He is excited for his chance at playing Big Brother and could be a physical and social threat in the game.

Many Big Brother fans have taken notice of his social media presence, where he shows his love of spending time on the water.

The cast photos did them dirty cuz Matt is low key fine #BB25 pic.twitter.com/q7J2x8FsU0 — Larry #TeamBlue,Kirsten & Mecole (@haleskarma) August 1, 2023

Matt attended LSU, where he was a swimmer. He reportedly broke world records while competing at the Deaflympics.

Matt Klotz broke world records as a swimmer for LSU and at the Deaflympics. He says he's not from a deaf family & his parents didn't know he was deaf until he was two. #BB25 https://t.co/G4xcOCDBQY pic.twitter.com/W8PSP6wFPK — Tooms (@ToomsBB_) July 31, 2023

More from Matt and the Big Brother cast

“I have 100 percent lip-reading proficiency. And I love playing beach volleyball,” Matt said in his cast introduction video.

Even though Matt uses his lip-reading skills to take part in conversations, being able to read the lips of other houseguests from across the room could be huge in this game.

Matt also talked about wanting to win the first Head of Household Competition to gain power in the house.

To have other houseguests come to him as the first HOH sets him up to do well in the game. But the first HOH of a season sometimes plays the game too hard and becomes an immediate target.

Frenchie on Big Brother 23 seems like someone who could do well, but he pushed too hard while he was HOH and got sent home in Week 2.

More news about Big Brother 25

The Big Brother live feeds will be delayed on the first day. So that is something fans should note as the season premiere approaches.

And there is only one episode during the first week, but here is the early BB25 TV schedule to break things down.

Julie also revealed that a “secret” twist will descend upon the house in addition to the one involving the returning houseguests.

A full BB25 house tour is available, with Julie showing off the oddities of the new layout.

As a reminder, the season premiere for Big Brother 25 arrives on Wednesday, August 2, at 8/7c.

Big Brother 25 airs Sunday, Wednesday, and Thursday on CBS.