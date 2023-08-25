Big Brother 25 spoilers: Who is the new HOH for Week 4?

These Big Brother 25 spoilers come after an intense Head of Household Competition.

The BB25 cast played in an Endurance Challenge that became one of the longest competitions in the show’s history.

Everything took place after host Julie Chen Moonves said goodbye to Hisam Goueli.

Felicia Cannon succeeded at getting her target (Hisam) out of the game.

And following that 11-0 eviction vote, the houseguests entered the BB25 Pressure Cooker.

Felicia had to watch it from the comfort of the living room, where she eventually fell asleep on the couch.

The Big Brother Pressure Cooker

The Big Brother Pressure Cooker returned for the first time since BB6.

Twelve houseguests were tasked with keeping their hand on a button.

And Big Brother fans were allowed to follow along on the live feeds.

The BB25 cast was impressive, with the clock nearly hitting 5 a.m. PT as eight people kept battling for the HOH power.

Cirie Fields and Jared Fields were the first two people eliminated. And Izzy Gleicher was out soon after them.

Bowie Jane and Matt Klotz were the third and fourth people to get eliminated. It’s a tough break for Matt, as he peed on himself to keep from having to quit the challenge.

Different things were thrown at the houseguests. Much of the challenge was played in the dark, and there were times when strobe lights and metal music were used to punish the players.

Who won the Big Brother Pressure Cooker?

Red Utley, America Lopez, Jag Bains, Cameron Hardin, Blue Kim, Cory Wurtenberger, and Mecole Hayes made up the final seven.

Red, Cory, and Blue were eliminated next (in order).

It left America, Jag, Cameron, and Mecole in the running for Head of Household.

Jag and Mecole were out next, leaving just America and Cameron competing for the power.

America tapped out, and Cameron Hardin won the HOH Competition.

The new Head of Household will host a Nomination Ceremony on Friday, August 25. But that likely takes place after everyone has napped for a few hours.

America is out and Cameron wins. I think they were about two minutes short of the record. #bb25 pic.twitter.com/iUFBVLyqwa — Tooms (@ToomsBB_) August 25, 2023

America’s Vote is now open for fans to help decide who should get a secret power.

And an updated ranking of the BB25 houseguests revealed someone new at the bottom.

Footage from the lengthy Endurance Challenge will be featured on the August 27 episode.

Past episodes of Big Brother 25 are available for streaming on Paramount+.

Big Brother 25 airs on Sunday, Wednesday, and Thursday on CBS.