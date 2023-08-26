Big Brother 25 spoilers: Have-Nots, veto players, and a backdoor plan?

Big Brother 25 spoilers continue to reveal details about Week 4.

The live feeds have been busy after Hisam Goueli was evicted.

Fans even got to watch the latest Head of Household Competition.

The intense challenges ended with Cameron Hardin winning the Pressure Cooker.

Several rewards and punishments for the BB25 cast were also revealed during the battle.

The latest Big Brother nominations spell out why it was vital for some of the houseguests to win safety.

Who are the Week 4 Big Brother Have-Nots?

Cory Wurtenberger became a Have-Not due to a punishment from the Pressure Cooker.

This is the second time Cory has had to be a Have-Not this season, and he was also tasked with picking two more people.

Izzy Gleicher and Bowie Jane volunteered to be the other Have-Nots.

Who plays for the Power of Veto in Week 4?

Cameron (HOH), Blue Kim (nominee), and Jag Bains (nominee) were the first three players for the Week 4 Veto Competition.

Red Utley, Jared Fields, and Mecole Hayes joined them. Based on the reactions from people on the feeds, it appears that Cameron picked Red, and Blue picked Jared to play for the veto.

Due to the showmance between Blue and Jared, intriguing scenarios have surfaced about the Power of Veto.

The Week 4 Veto Competition takes place late on Saturday, August 26.

A backdoor plan from Cameron Hardin

Cameron nominated Blue and Kim for eviction. He also chatted with Red Utley about a backdoor plan.

Cameron and Red discussed possibly putting Izzy on the block at the Veto Ceremony.

Having back-to-back backdoor evictions could add a new level of excitement to the show this summer.

Cameron wasn’t pleased about being on the block twice. He also thinks that Izzy is working against him (she is).

The problem with Cameron’s plan is that he might not have the votes to get Izzy out. Cirie Fields wants to keep Izzy around, and she has some alliance members who will do anything she says.

#BB25 Just woke up to confirmation The Creepy "Cowboy" nominated Jag & Blue (boring) but that it seems he's giving serious consideration to backdoor Izzy (not boring). Yes, Cameron YES! It's time to break up The Cirizzy before their deluded fuckery can hurt America, Cory or Meme. pic.twitter.com/i5GXtwG3wX — Xiomara Romero (@LaReinaXiomara) August 26, 2023

America’s Vote will impact Big Brother 25

Host Julie Chen Moonves revealed that America’s Vote will impact the BB25 cast.

Someone will soon receive the power to save an evicted houseguest.

This twist could upend Cameron’s plans this week, especially since a fan favorite will likely get the power.

And according to a recent popularity poll for the BB25 cast, Cameron isn’t one of those people.

Stay tuned. The live feeds could get spicy if one of the nominees wins the Power of Veto.

Big Brother 25 airs on Sunday, Wednesday, and Thursday on CBS.