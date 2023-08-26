Big Brother 25 spoilers: Nominees named after Pressure Cooker

Big Brother 25 spoilers from the live feeds reveal the new nominees.

The house is in flux after voting out Hisam Goueli at the August 24 Eviction Ceremony.

Following Hisam’s eviction, the BB25 cast played in a long Head of Household Competition.

It took nearly 14 hours to find out the new HOH.

And there was almost no time to rest or relax before the Week 4 Nomination Ceremony.

But that’s Big Brother sometimes. Expect the unexpected.

Who got nominated for eviction in Week 4?

Cameron Hardin won the Pressure Cooker. After being on the block for two weeks, Cameron knew he needed to take the power.

It’s the wrong week to be HOH, though. The new Big Brother 25 twist could ruin his week.

Fresh Big Brother 25 spoilers come from Friday afternoon. That’s when the producers had Cameron host his Nomination Ceremony.

Cameron’s best ally in the house is Red Utley, and the duo met ahead of the nominees getting revealed.

Red wants Izzy Gleicher to go home this week, opening up the possibility of a backdoor target depending on what happens with the Power of Veto.

Cameron nominated Jab Bains and Blue Kim for eviction. Jag and Blue saw it coming based on Cameron’s mood. The new HOH also made it apparent he was going after people who worked with Reilly Smedley.

More from Big Brother 25

The BB25 cast will play a Veto Competition this weekend. It will impact who ends up on the block for the next Eviction Ceremony.

Jag needs to win another Power of Veto to secure his safety. And that might force Cameron to turn to a backdoor plan. That could create some chaos in the house.

Nine people will be on the BB25 jury, so it begins forming after two additional evictions. It means two more people will get sent home much earlier than they wanted.

Knowing she needed protection, Felicia Cannon made a new final two alliance. It gives her some insulation when Cirie and Jared inevitably turn against her.

As a reminder, Big Brother fans can vote on who should get to play for the secret power.

And Jared almost told Blue the secret relationship he has inside the house with Cirie Fields (his mom).

Past episodes of Big Brother 25 are available for streaming on Paramount+.

Fans can watch the Big Brother live feeds for free on Pluto TV.

Big Brother 25 airs on Sunday, Wednesday, and Thursday on CBS.