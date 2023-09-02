Jared calls America the R-word, Big Brother fans react

Another Big Brother controversy has surfaced about word choice.

Previously, Luke Valentine got expelled for using the N-word.

And now Jared Fields has used the R-word to describe another houseguest.

Jared confronted Cory Wurtenberger while Izzy Gleicher was there.

He apologized to Cory for using the R-word to describe America Lopez, calling it a “slip up” in the HOH Room.

This is much like the excuses from Luke for using the N-word earlier this season.

Jared using the R-word doesn’t go over well with Big Brother fans

Below is a video clip from the HOH Room as Jared apologizes to Cory for using the R-word.

The word Jared used rhymes with leotard and is a derogatory term for someone with learning disabilities.

“I don’t think she’s (America) the R-word. I slipped up. I’m sorry about that,” Jared said to Cory.

Jared had apparently called America the R Word. #bb25 pic.twitter.com/2vCxBOHu5W — 🔥 BBXtra 🔥 (@BigBrotherXtra) September 2, 2023

Reactions have come swiftly after the moment on the Big Brother live feeds.

Matt Turner from Big Brother 24 posted part of the Code of Conduct posted online by CBS for the feeds.

In the Code of Conduct, using negative speech or slurs against people with a disability is forbidden.

One Big Brother fan pointed out that it took many seasons before a houseguest was expelled for making a racist comment.

They also stated that Jared should be removed, but CBS was unlikely to do it.

I’ll be shocked if CBS remove Jared for using the R word… after all it did take them 25 seasons to remove someone for being racist.



He should definitely be removed, just like anyone who uses a slur, but again, this is CBS we’re talking about. #BB25 pic.twitter.com/AUf3YyqwXk — BIGBROTHER+ (@itsbbplus) September 2, 2023

Some Big Brother fans are defending Jared’s use of the R-word. That has led to additional posts on social media.

The fan below feels it’s pretty cringeworthy that anyone would defend Jared using the R-word.

The people that are still justifying Jared’s use of the r word are so cringe #BB25 pic.twitter.com/9apUyTZPSv — ,, (@poeticthot) September 2, 2023

Big Brother 25 live feeds are still up and running

The Big Brother live feeds are running as though nothing has happened.

It’s similar to how the producers dealt with Luke Valentine’s incident before he got expelled the following morning.

The producers have not addressed the new controversy, nor has it been suggested that Jared Fields will get removed from the house.

As clips from the live feeds go around social media, there will likely be many more complaints about what has happened.

The Big Brother live feeds are available on Paramount+ and Pluto TV. Past episodes of Big Brother are available for streaming on Paramount+.

Big Brother 25 airs on Sunday, Wednesday, and Thursday on CBS.