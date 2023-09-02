Big Brother 25 veto results: Power of Veto winner revealed

The Big Brother 25 veto results from Week 5 are in.

Six people played for the Power of Veto on Saturday (September 2).

Jared Fields is the current Head of Household after winning a trivia challenge.

Jared nominated Cameron Hardin and Red Utley for eviction at his Nomination Ceremony.

Matt Klotz, Felicia Cannon, and America Lopez became the other veto players early on Saturday,

And now things have become complicated after the Veto Competition.

Who won the Power of Veto today?

The Big Brother feeds returned to reveal that Cameron won the Power of Veto.

Cameron knows how to make the show exciting, and he won the POV in another week when he was going home.

For television purposes, this gives the producers intriguing content for the next few episodes.

On Monday (September 4), Cameron will host a Veto Meeting and take himself off the block.

Jared is now forced to name a replacement nominee to sit on the block next to Red.

Many discussions will happen as Jared figures out his direction for the end of Week 5.

Options that have already been mentioned as replacement nominees are Jag Bains and America Lopez. The plan would be to use them as pawns.

The live feeds could reveal some game-changing conversations soon because there is no official plan for the Veto Meeting.

They are now thinking Red may need to go regardless of the replacement nominee so that they aren't right back to where they started with Legends 25.



Ya'll we have five more days. #BB25 pic.twitter.com/RttSvMyyMX — RealityBBQ #BB25 (@rbbq) September 2, 2023

More news about drama in the Big Brother house

The Big Brother live feeds have been busy for the past 48 hours.

Jag Bains and Blue Kim discussed a plan to approach the game.

Having Jag and Blue working closely as a duo could lead to some dramatic decisions in Week 6.

There has also been some showmance drama.

During a snuggling session with Cory Wurtenberger, America revealed her HOH plan should she get power.

After America shared her plan, Cory then told that plan to Jared. It was a significant betrayal that could have lasting implications.

America telling Blue she's really pissed off at Cam, she wants to wait til after veto and then confront him and have a "Miley what's good" moment with him #bb25 pic.twitter.com/pCnRigPlYv — BB Feeds Fairy #BB25 (@BBFeedsFairy) September 2, 2023

New episodes of Big Brother 25 arrive on September 3, September 6, and September 7.

Host Julie Chen Moonves has also guaranteed that someone is going home at the next Eviction Ceremony.

Only 13 people are left competing for the $750,000 prize, and it’s about to get cutthroat as the jury state approaches.

Past episodes of Big Brother 25 are available for streaming on Paramount+.

And for fans wanting to keep up with the houseguests, the Big Brother live feeds are a must-see this season.

Big Brother 25 airs on Sunday, Wednesday, and Thursday on CBS.