Big Brother live feed spoilers: Cory pushes showmance under bus

Big Brother 25 has featured a second showmance, with the duo sharing many secrets.

America Lopez and Cory Wurtenberger have spent nearly every night of the past week cuddling in some format.

They even got in trouble with Cirie Fields for staying up too late.

Yes, Cirie got mad at them for staying up later than other houseguests, which is ridiculous.

During one of their snuggling sessions, America revealed her HOH plan should she get power.

But Cory wasn’t keen on her ideas, and now he has ratted her out to other members of the BB25 cast.

Cory reveals America’s plans to the rest of the house

Jared Feilds won the Week 5 HOH Competition. He took power after Jag Bains got voted out.

Matt Klotz used his secret power to save Jag, so the house reset.

With Jared in power, Cory may have been looking to curry favor with the guy in charge.

Cory told Jared the plan that America had revealed. It was a shocking moment on the Big Brother live feeds.

As for the information Cory revealed, it could get America quickly voted out of the game.

If she wins Head of Household, America wants to target Cirie Fields, Felicia Cannon, and Izzy Gleicher.

Jared wants to protect that trio (obviously), putting America in his crosshairs, thanks to Cory.

And Cory has damaged his game by revealing secrets and showing other houseguests even his showmance can’t trust him.

very appreciative of cory adding, “he talks down to YOU,” when america mentioned jared talking down to blue. it’s refreshing to have a male player who is both aware of the blatant sexism happening AND willing to speak up about it #bb25 https://t.co/tAv9aRTzW9 pic.twitter.com/bktvA8L7mC — kaysar stan (@kaysarsfbihat) September 1, 2023

jared: cory's done with felicia just so y'all know

cirie: good he should

izzy: me too

cirie: me too.. she must have said something slick to Jag and Jag told him cause felicia's a little grimey herself #bb25 pic.twitter.com/CAg2uW2WkM — BB Lion🦁 (@BBLionOteV) September 2, 2023

